If you aren't already excited about the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie, or if you aren't aware that it is happening, this trailer may just do the trick. This latest teaser showcases the same footage we saw in a previous sneak peek, but this one comes with English subtitles, providing some much needed context for those less familiar with the material. Or even for those who know the material, but aren't fluent in Japanese.

Warner Bros. released the trailer online recently and it gives us a great, though brief, look at the Fullmetal Alchemist movie, which is set to hit theaters later this year. The short preview packs in a whole bunch of quick moments, including a great shot of Alphonse in action, as well as giving us a good sense of the anime style and what we can expect in terms of the general narrative. A lot of longer trailers for much bigger productions fail at that, so credit where credit is due to whoever put this Fullmetal Alchemist trailer together.

The story of Fullmetal Alchemist follows two alchemist brothers who go on a quest for the Philosopher's Stone (no, not the one from Harry Potter) after an attempt to revive their dead mother goes horribly wrong. This is teased in the opening shot of the trailer, in which, we see the brothers standing at a grave of their mother. It is also worth noting that her gravestone is marked with the death year of 1904, meaning that this movie will be taking place in the early 1900s, which could make for an interesting setting. The trailer then transitions into the attempted resurrection, which doesn't go well. Though, the special effects look quite good, especially for a movie that probably doesn't have a massive budget on the level of a Transformers movie, or something along those lines.

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most popular and well-regarded manga series to ever be released and this is the first time a live-action movie based on the book has ever been done. There was a very popular anime series based on the title that won several awards as well. But seeing this beloved work brought to life will take things to a new level. Just to give an idea of how popular Fullmetal Alchemist truly is, the manga has sold more than 60 million volumes worldwide and when the first volume was printed in English back in 2005, it became the highest-selling graphic novel of the year. So there will definitely be a lot of people in the U.S. who want to see this movie, which is probably why Warner Bros. decided to release a trailer with English subtitles.

The cast for the movie includes Ryosuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda, Fas Roy Mustang, Ryuuta Satou, Misako Renbutsu, Natsuna, Natsuki Harada, You Ooizumi, Jun Kunimura, Fumiyo Kohinata, Yasuko Matsuyuki, Kanata Hongou, Shinji Uchiyama and Kenjirou Ishimaru. Fullmetal Alchemist is directed by Fumihiko Sori with a Japanese release date set for December 1, but it isn't clear when or if Warner Bros. will release it domestically. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself below.