Momentum Pictures has debuted the first trailer, poster and photos for Fun Mom Dinner, which premieres in select theaters, On Demand and on Digital HD August 4th. This movie arrives a few months before STX Entertainment's sequel A Bad Moms Christmas, a follow-up to last year's R-rated comedy hit Bad Moms, with this new comedy showcasing another group of hard-partying mothers, who just need a break from their families every once and awhile. This comedy also marks the feature debuts for a new writer and director, one of whom has a unique comedic connection.

Fun Mom Dinner marks the feature film debut for both director Alethea Jones and writer Julie Rudd. You may recognize the writer's last name, since Julie Rudd is the wife of comedic superstar Paul Rudd, who has a "must-see cameo" in the comedy. He also serves as an executive producer alongside another co-star, Adam Scott, with his wife Naomi Scott producing alongside Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks. As for director Alethea Jones, she has directed several episodes of Amazon's children's series Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, Cop Hard and a number of short films.

The story centers on four moms whose only common ground is their kids' preschool class, who decide to get together for a harmless "fun mom dinner." The night begins as a disaster, but the combination of alcohol, karaoke, and a cute bartender, leads to an unforgettable night where these seemingly different women realize they have more in common than motherhood and men. The four moms are played by Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Molly Shannon and Bridget Everett, with a supporting cast that includes Adam Levine, Paul Rust, and Rob Huebel.

Momentum Pictures has set an August 4 release date for this upcoming comedy, but it will only arrive in limited release that weekend. Debuting that weekend in wide release will be Sony Pictures' highly-anticipated Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower, along with Annapurna Pictures' true story crime drama Detroit, directed by Kathryn Bigelow and Aviron's action-thriller Kidnap, starring Halle Berry. Also opening in limited release is the indie drama Columbus, Yash Raj's romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal, Parade Deck Films' sci-fi horror film Lycan, Fox Searchlight's documentary Step and The Weinstein Company's drama Wind River.

Along with the trailer and poster we also have two new photos from Fun Mom Dinner, which could almost represent "before" and "after" shots of these four moms. The first image shows all four characters played by Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Molly Shannon and Bridget Everett smiling while meeting outside, while the second shows what happens after a few drinks, and they all start singing karaoke together. Take a look at the first trailer, poster and photos for Fun Mom Dinner, as we get ready for its release on August 4.