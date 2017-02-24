20th Century Fox's X-Men spin-off Gambit has had a rocky journey en route to the silver screen, with multiple delays, although the movie is still actually happening. Producer Lauren Shuler Donner made it clear that the project is still moving forward in an interview last month. But the standalone drama is still without a director, after Doug Liman parted ways. And it isn't clear when this long-awaited movie may finally get off the ground. Today, we have an update from another producer, Simon Kinberg, who claims that filming will likely begin next year.

LRM Online spoke with producer Simon Kinberg, who reiterated Lauren Shuler Donner's previous comments that the project is still happening. He also revealed that star Channing Tatum is still committed to the role, and is trying to get the character just right. Here's what he had to say below, confirming that filming on Gambit will likely begin next year.

"Yeah, it is going to happen, and it's just a question... Channing is, in the best possible way, as committed and as rigorous about getting the character right as Ryan was with Deadpool and as Hugh was with Logan on this movie, and so it's been about finding a filmmaker and someone who can capture that voice and hand it off to Channing. But he's been a really critical part of the process, and we're hoping that the movie, probably given his schedule, will be ready to go this year and probably shoot next year."

Before director Doug Liman walked away from the project in August, there was a report that claimed the movie was struggling to find the right tone. Very little is known about the story, especially since the script seemingly continues to keep evolving, but we reported in September that X-Men alum Anna Paquin will not return to reprise her role as Rogue, even though Rogue and Gambit had an interesting relationship in the comic books. While no story details have been confirmed yet, the project has previously been described as a "sexy heist thriller," with Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum's producing partner, taking over the writing duties from Joshua Zetumer (RoboCop).

Way back in 2015, when Rupert Wyatt was still attached to direct Gambit, a report surfaced that Lea Seydoux was being eyed for the female lead role of Belladonna Boudreaux. Gambit was first seen on the big screen in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, played by Taylor Kitsch. This New Orleans-based Mutant has the power to manipulate kinetic energy, and often uses playing cards against his victims, throwing them and turning them into tiny bombs mid-air. He is also known for fighting with his Bo staff. Hopefully we'll find out more about Gambit as the year progresses, but it may be quite some time before any updates are announced.