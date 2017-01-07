Jason Bateman is coming off his starring turn in the holiday laugh-fest Christmas Office Party. And he's wasting no time jumping right into another high-concept comedy with Game Night. The movie will team him with Rachel McAdams.

The story revolves around a group of couples whose regularly planned game night goes murderously off the rails. Jason Bateman is officially signed to take the lead, with McAdams currently said to be in negotiations. The screenplay arrives from the power duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. They will be directing the movie as well.

Jason Bateman will produce Game Night through his Aggregate Films banner alongside partner James Garavente. John Davis and John Fox are producing the movie for Davis Entertainment. It is stated by The Hollywood Reporter that while Bateman only recently signed on, Aggregate has been attached to the project from the get-go, agreeing to produce since the pitch was made. He's the one that brought in Goldstein and Daley.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are the masterminds behind the Spider-Man: Homecoming script. They made their directorial debut with 2015's Vacation reboot/sequel. And they previous collaborated with Jason Bateman on the two Horrible Bosses movies for New Line. The pair are said to be responsible for convincing Rachel McAdams to come aboard.

While there were earlier versions of the script, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are credited with writing the final shooting draft. Dana Fox and Mark Perez had done earlier work on the screenplay. With the word 'murder' being thrown around in terms of the story, it hasn't been divulged just how many thrills will be attached to this comedy, or just how dark it will go. Horrible Bosses should be a good indicator of exactly what kind of movie is being planned.

Jason Bateman followed Office Christmas Party with a different turn. He'll next be seen in the Netflix original drama series Ozark, which he executive produces, stars in and sometimes directs. The show is expected to debut later in 2017. Bateman became the youngest director ever, at the time, when he made his debut behind the camera on his 90s sitcom The Hogan Family.

Rachel McAdams was just seen starring as Night Nurse in this past November's Marvel Phase 3 adventure Doctor Strange. Before that, she was part of the Oscar-winning Spotlight ensemble, where she received a nomination for best supporting actress.