It may be later than it should have been, but horror legend George Romero is finally getting his sorely deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sadly, George Romero passed away at the age of 77 in July, so he wasn't around to see it happen, but the important thing is that justice is being done. The man who invented the zombie genre as we know it with Night of the Living Dead is finally getting his due.

The announcement was made by the officially Hollywood Walk of Fame website, with the ceremony scheduled to take place on October 25. Shortly after his death, fans nominated George A. Romero to finally get his star, with some even starting a fundraiser to get it done. These things do cost money and fans thought that if they could raise the funds, it may help get the star in place. Fortunately, the organization is doing it on their own. Here's what Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez had to say about it.

"The fact that fans nominated Mr. Romero for the Walk of Fame star speaks volumes of how loved he was for his work in the horror film genre and for being the person he was. Fortunately, prior to his passing he learned that he was selected for a star, and we are saddened that he won't be here with us for his special day."

George A. Romero is going to to be the 2,621st Hollywood icon to get a star on the Walk of Fame. It's hard to think of someone in the world of horror more deserving. Night of the Living Dead is not only the movie that brought us the zombie movie as we know it, but it is also a big achievement for the world of independent filmmaking in general. Romero also made a ton of other influential movies during the course of his long career, such as The Crazies, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead and Creepshow, just to name a few, which led to him being called the Godfather of Zombie movies.

In addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Prospect House Entertainment, Glendale Arts and Chris Roe Management, along with George A. Romero's close family and friends, have teamed to celebrate the iconic filmmaker's life with The George A. Romero Official Tribute and Memorial. The event Begins at 7 p.m. on the same night as the Walk of Fame ceremony at The Alex Theatre in California. The event will feature a Q&A, as well as a screening of Creepshow. So if you live in the area, you can grab tickets for the event via the Alex Theatre's website.

If you can't make it to California to witness the George A. Romero Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for yourself, not to worry. The entire event will be streamed via the official Walk of Fame website. So you can still see the horror legend get his star from the comfort of your own home.