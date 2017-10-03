68-year old boxing legend and grill salesman George Foreman has just challenged Under Siege star Steven Seagal to 10-round fight in Las Vegas. It isn't immediately clear why Foreman has chosen to target Seagal, but he has since doubled down on his offer, suggesting that the fight can be shown on pay-per-view. Foreman took to Twitter to challenge Seagal, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, but Seagal has yet to come back with a response. The fight could be motivated by the truckload of money that Floyd Mayweather earned from his bout with UFC star Colin McGregor, but others are speculating that it could be politically motivated.

Last week, 65-year old Steven Seagal (who is looking mighty weird these days) slammed the recent NFL protests and called them "disgusting" in an interview with a U.K. television show. Seagal said that he believes in free speech, but he believes that the NFL players are imposing their political views and taking the United States and the world "hostage." Seagal further explained.

"I think it's outrageous. I think it's a joke. It's disgusting. I respect the American flag, and I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag. I don't understand or agree with this kind of behavior. I think it's an outrage."

It isn't exactly clear just how exactly Seagal put his life on the line for the flag of the United States, but he sure looks like he means business since he now looks like a villain from a Steven Seagal movie. Seagal has managed to stay in the headlines over the last year thanks to a close relationship with Vladimir Putin, who awarded him with Russian citizenship in November 2016.

George Foreman may have taken offense to Seagal's comments on the NFL, which may explain his challenge to the aging martial arts master. Foreman tweeted a challenge to Seagal on Monday, suggesting rules similar to the Mayweather/McGregor bout. Foreman would box, Seagal would get to fight however he wanted (as long as he doesn't use weapons), and the fight would go 10 rounds. In later tweets, Foreman suggested that the fight would get 2 million pay-per-view buys, which may be proving that he's taken too many blows to the head. The fight could very well happen, but it seems more fit for Celebrity Death Match on MTV for free. Foreman had this to say.

"Steven Seagal, I challenge you, one on one, I use boxing. you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas."

As it turns out, both men are Trump supporters, so the NFL controversy doesn't seem to be the reasoning here. So, the motivation on this fight challenge has to be purely about money or George Foreman might be starting to lose it a little bit, which is understandable. It's unknown what exactly prompted the beef between the boxer and the Belly of the Beast star, as Foreman has only said his would-be opponent would be a "true fight" and there is "no anger involved."

George Foreman hasn't been in the ring in quite some time and the goateed Steven Seagal currently lives in Russia with his BFF, Putin. Whatever the case may be, this is still a developing story. This bizarre fight could happen, but it's not going to get the kind of numbers that Foreman is expecting. While we wait for the rebuttal from Seagal, check out the challenge from George Foreman's Twitter account below.

Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/tTy7Qo4zHF — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

No weapons Hand to hand only https://t.co/Tbd5iPWnAM — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

I've put this out there for while, not trolling 2mil PPV https://t.co/PHcxGxDYAB — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

This true!

I'm fighting just once more; no weapons just Hand to hand I use boxing he is free to use whatever https://t.co/JmIxgEAKIV — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 3, 2017

He is a true fight and big enough. To defend himself https://t.co/e8zUPgyAhb — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 3, 2017