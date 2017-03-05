Universal's horror-thriller Get Out has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, making headlines for scoring a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes in its opening weekend, while easily taking the top spot at the box office. After dropping just 21% this weekend, Get Out has taken in over $75 million domestically, from just a $4.5 million budget. During a new interview, writer-director Jordan Peele reveals that he almost put in an alternate ending that was even more dark than the original ending. There will be SPOILERS below if you haven't seen Get Out yet, so read on at your own risk.

Jordan Peele appeared on Buzzfeed's Another Round podcast, where he discussed the inspiration for making Get Out. The writer-director revealed that the notion of a "post-racial America" that surfaced during the Obama administration helped inspire this story about an interracial couple. Here's what the filmmaker had to say below.

"In the beginning, when I was first making this movie the idea was, 'Okay, we're in this post-racial world, apparently.' That was the whole idea. People were saying, like, 'We've got Obama so racism is over, let's not talk about it.' It's a wrap. That's what the movie was meant to address. These are all clues, if you don't already know, that racism isn't over. So the ending in that era was meant to say, 'Look, you think race isn't an issue?' Well at the end, we all know this is how this movie would end right here."

The story centers on young African-American man visits his white girlfriend's family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener) and Dean (Bradley Whitford). At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined. Towards the end of the film, after a bloodied Chris has made his escape from this treacherous family, we see what looks like a cop car pull up, but it's actually his friend Rod (Lilrey Howery) in an airport police car, as Chris was literally choking the life out of his former girlfriend. Here's what the director had to say about the ending, hinting that Chris may have actually been apprehended by the real police.

"It was very clear that the ending needed to transform into something that gives us a hero, that gives us an escape, gives us a positive feeling when we leave this movie. There's nothing more satisfying than seeing the audience go crazy when Rod shows up."

It isn't known if the original ending was actually filmed or not, but fans definitely seem to appreciate the way this film ended. Get Out also stars Caleb Landry Jones (X-Men series), Milton "Lil Rel" Howery (The Carmichael Show), Betty Gabriel (The Purge: Election Year), Marcus Henderson (Pete's Dragon) and Lakeith Stanfield (Straight Outta Compton). Equal parts gripping thriller and provocative commentary, Get Out is written and directed by Peele (Key and Peele) and produced by Blumhouse's Jason Blum. Sean McKittrick (Donnie Darko, The Box), Peele and Edward H. Hamm Jr. (The Box, Bad Words).