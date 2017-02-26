While the animated spin-off The LEGO Batman Movie has had no trouble winning in its first two box office weekends, it was largely expected to cede its box office crown to Get Out this weekend. While Get Out did take the top spot this weekend, it did so with a larger total than expected, earning an impressive $30.5 million in its opening weekend. What's even more impressive is that total represents more than six times its meager budget of $4.5 million. The winner for the last two weekends, The LEGO Batman Movie, dropped to second place with $19 million, which was just a 41.8% drop from last weekend, while the other two new releases, Collide and Rock Dog, failed to even crack the top 10.

None of this weekend's new releases had anywhere near the type of wide release of The LEGO Batman Movie, which is currently playing in 4,088 theaters. Box Office Mojo reports that Get Out debuted in 2,781 theaters, while Rock Dog opened in 2,077 theaters and Collide opened in 2,045 theaters. While Get Out had a much better weekend than expected, Collide and Rock Dog didn't even crack the top 10, with Rock Dog opening in 11th place with $3.7 million for a $1,781 per-screen average and Collide opening in 13th place with $1.5 million for a horrid $753 per-screen average.

While its theater count is a bit low, and Get Out doesn't boast any A-list stars, this thriller has currently achieved the rare feat of a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, out of 135 reviews posted thus far. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last month, which also marks the directorial debut of Key & Peele star Jordan Peele, who also wrote the script. Blumhouse's Jason Blum also produces what could be the most talked about horror hit of the year.

In Universal Pictures' Get Out, a speculative thriller from Blumhouse (producers of The Visit and Insidious series, The Gift) and the mind of Jordan Peele, when a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend's family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. Now that Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener) and Dean (Bradley Whitford). At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries leads him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

The action-thriller Collide follows Casey (Nicholas Hoult), who, in order to pay for his girlfriend's (Felicity Jones) medical emergency while abroad, schemes to pull a drug heist for an eccentric gangster (Ben Kingsley). After a failed attempt, he embarks across Europe on an action-packed chase in a race against time to save his girlfriend's life from being taken by an evil drug lord (Anthony Hopkins). Eran Creevey (Welcome to the Punch) directs this thriller from a script he co-wrote with F. Scott Frazier (XXX: The Return of Xander Cage).

Rock Dog follows the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, where a dog's life has a simple riff: Guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux (Lewis Black) and his rabid pack. To avoid distractions, Mastiff leader Khampa (J.K. Simmons) forbids all music from the mountain. But when Khampa's son Bodi (Luke Wilson) discovers a radio dropped by a passing airplane, it takes just a few guitar licks for his fate to be sealed: Bodi wants to be a rock 'n' roll star. Yet that means defying his father's wishes, heading to the city, and locating the legendary and reclusive musician Angus Scattergood (Eddie Izzard), who needs to write a new song and fast. If Bodi can put a band together, help Angus with his song, and defeat the wolves' plot to take Snow Mountain, his life will be in tune. Bodi will become what he's always dreamed of being: More than a dog, more than a Rock Godm he'll be a Rock Dog!

After Get Out and The LEGO Batman Movie, the top 10 is rounded out by John Wick: Chapter 2 ($9 million), The Great Wall ($8.7 million), Fifty Shades Darker ($7.7 million), Fist Fight ($6.3 million), Hidden Figures ($5.8 million), La La Land ($4.6 million), Split ($4.1 million) and Lion ($3.8 million). Also opening in limited release is GKIDS' My Life As a Zucchini which earned $28,206 from two theaters for a $14,103 per-screen average and Roadside Attractions' Bitter Harvest, which earned $207,235 from 127 theaters for a $1,632 per-screen average. No box office data was given for CJ Entertainment's action film Fabricated City, Film Movement's drama Pelle the Conqueror, Well Go USA's comedy Punching Henry and Real Women's dramatic comedy Year By the Sea.

Looking ahead to next weekend, 20th Century Fox kicks off the month of March with their highly-anticipated superhero thriller Logan, which squares off against Open Road Films' Before I Fall and Lionsgate's The Shack in wide release. Also opening in limited release is The Orchard's comedy Donald Cried, Argot Pictures' documentary The Freedom to Marry, Vertical Entertainment's Headshot, Bleecker Street's The Last Word, Magnolia's My Scientology Movie, Fox Searchlight's Table 19 and IFC's Wolves. Check back on Tuesday for next week's wave of predictions. Until then, check out the box office estimates for the weekend of February 24.