A speculative thriller from Blumhouse Productions (Split, Insidious franchise, The Gift) and the mind of Jordan Peele, the first African-American writer/director to cross $100 million at the box office with his debut film, Get Out arrives on Digital HD on May 9, 2017 and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on May 23, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Known as the best reviewed movie of 2017 on Rotten Tomatoes to date, the dark and unsettling break-out hit is deeply relevant to modern day topics, captivating audiences with thrilling conflicts and danger at every turn. Own Get Out on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD and be the first to see the chilling alternate ending that flips the script, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, plus much more!

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario), a young African-American man, and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, Girls), a young white woman, have been dating for several months, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate at her family's upstate home with parents Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

The horror-thriller went through its entire opening weekend while keeping an unprecedented 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, with the film now at 99%, with just one negative review out of 226. The film has gone on to be a box office hit, earning $156.7 million domestically, from a miniscule budget of just $4.5 million, which could go on to make this one of the most profitable films of 2017. The bonus features include an Alternate Ending, with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele, Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele, Unveiling the Horror of Get Out, which goes behind-the-scenes for the making of Get Out, a Q&A Discussion where Director/Writer Jordan Peele sits down with the cast to answer fan questions on the film hosted by Chance the Rapper and Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Jordan Peele.

The supporting cast includes Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, LilRel Howery and Lakeith Stanfield. Jordan Peele directs from his own original screenplay, with Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele producing, with Raymond Mansfield, Couper Samuelson, Shaun Redick and Jeanette Volturno serving as executive producers. The Blu-ray Combo Pack includes a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet. Blu-ray unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away. Digital HD with UltraViolet lets you watch movies anywhere, on any device. Users can instantly stream or download movies to watch on iPad, iPhone, Android, smart TVs, connected Blu-ray players, game consoles and more.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of Universal Studios. Take a look at the Blu-ray artwork for Get Out below.