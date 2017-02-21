Warner Bros.' animated spin-off The LEGO Batman Movie has had no trouble taking down a other high-profile competitors in its first two weeks in theaters, beating Fifty Shades Darker and John Wick Chapter 2 in its opening weekend, while handily defeating The Great Wall, Fist Fight and A Cure For Wellness last weekend. This Friday, it may face its greatest challenge yet, with the critically-acclaimed thriller Get Out debuting alongside the action film Collide and the animated family comedy Rock Dog. We're predicting that Get Out will just barely win over The LEGO Batman Movie, with the thriller opening to the tune of $23.4 million, as The LEGO Batman Movie drops to second place with $19.8 million.

None of this weekend's new releases will have anywhere near the type of wide release of The LEGO Batman Movie, which is currently playing in 4,088 theaters. Box Office Mojo reports that Get Out will open in an estimated 2,700 theaters, while Rock Dog opens in roughly 2,050 theaters and Collide debuts in around 2,000 theaters. Our prediction of $19.8 million for The LEGO Batman Movie is based on what we're guessing is a 40% drop from this past weekend's three-day tally, which is still a minimal drop for a third weekend, but it likely still won't be enough to stop Get Out.

While its theater count is a bit low, and Get Out doesn't boast any A-list stars, this thriller has currently achieved the rare feat of a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, out of the 25 reviews posted thus far. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last month, which also marks the directorial debut of Key & Peele star Jordan Peele, who also wrote the script. Blumhouse's Jason Blum also produces what could be the most talked about horror hit of the year.

In Universal Pictures' Get Out, a speculative thriller from Blumhouse (producers of The Visit and Insidious series, The Gift) and the mind of Jordan Peele, when a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend's family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. Now that Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener) and Dean (Bradley Whitford). At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries leads him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

The action-thriller Collide follows Casey (Nicholas Hoult), who, in order to pay for his girlfriend's (Felicity Jones) medical emergency while abroad, schemes to pull a drug heist for an eccentric gangster (Ben Kingsley). After a failed attempt, he embarks across Europe on an action-packed chase in a race against time to save his girlfriend's life from being taken by an evil drug lord (Anthony Hopkins). Eran Creevey (Welcome to the Punch) directs this thriller from a script he co-wrote with F. Scott Frazier (XXX: The Return of Xander Cage).

Rock Dog follows the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, where a dog's life has a simple riff: Guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux (Lewis Black) and his rabid pack. To avoid distractions, Mastiff leader Khampa (J.K. Simmons) forbids all music from the mountain. But when Khampa's son Bodi (Luke Wilson) discovers a radio dropped by a passing airplane, it takes just a few guitar licks for his fate to be sealed: Bodi wants to be a rock 'n' roll star. Yet that means defying his father's wishes, heading to the city, and locating the legendary and reclusive musician Angus Scattergood (Eddie Izzard), who needs to write a new song and fast. If Bodi can put a band together, help Angus with his song, and defeat the wolves' plot to take Snow Mountain, his life will be in tune. Bodi will become what he's always dreamed of being: More than a dog, more than a Rock Godm he'll be a Rock Dog!

After Get Out and The LEGO Batman Movie, we're predicting the top 10 will be rounded out by Fifty Shades Darker ($10.4 million), The Great Wall ($9.2 million), John Wick: Chapter 2 ($9 million), Collide ($8.7 million), Fist Fight ($7.1 million), Rock Dog ($6.4 million), Hidden Figures ($4.2 million) and Split ($3.1 million). Also opening in limited release is Roadside Attractions' Bitter Harvest, CJ Entertainment's action film Fabricated City, GKIDS' My Life As a Zucchini, Film Movement's drama Pelle the Conqueror, Well Go USA's comedy Punching Henry and Real Women's dramatic comedy Year By the Sea. My Life As a Zucchini will open in just two theaters this weekend, but no theater counts were issued for the release of these limited release titles.

Looking ahead to next weekend, 20th Century Fox kicks off the month of March with their highly-anticipated superhero thriller Logan, which squares off against Open Road Films' Before I Fall and Lionsgate's The Shack in wide release. Also opening in limited release is The Orchard's comedy Donald Cried, Argot Pictures' documentary The Freedom to Marry, Vertical Entertainment's Headshot, Bleecker Street's The Last Word, Magnolia's My Scientology Movie, Fox Searchlight's Table 19 and IFC's Wolves. Check back on Sunday for the box office estimates, and again on Tuesday for next week's wave of predictions. Until then, check out our box office projections for the weekend of February 24.