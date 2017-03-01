Paramount Pictures has debuted a new clip from Ghost in the Shell, featuring Scarlett Johansson as The Major, who gets quite the rude awakening. She encounters Dr. Ouelet, played by Juliette Binoche, who informs The Major that there was a terrorist attack, when The Major realizes that she can't feel any part of her body. Dr. Ouelet explains that her body is being replaced, but her mind and her soul, a.k.a. her "Ghost," is still intact, and that she is the first of her kind. If that wasn't enough, we also have a new IMAX poster featuring The Major in action.

Paramount debuted the clip on their YouTube channel, while IMAX released this new poster on their Twitter feed. This clip and poster arrive just a few weeks after the Super Bowl commercial and the full trailer that followed just a few weeks later. This adaptation is based on the beloved manga novels created by Masamune Shirow, which spawned a number of hit anime movies. Lionsgate even teamed up with FUNimation last month to bring the original Ghost in the Shell anime movie back to theaters for a two-night limited run. Whether fans of those movies turn out for this new adaptation remains to be seen.

This version of Ghost in the Shell is said to stick very close to the manga that it is based on, at least in terms of the story it's telling. While that may be the case, many hardcore fans have blasted the filmmakers for the "whitewashed" casting of Scarlett Johansson as The Major, who is an Asian female character in the comics. With that being said, Paramount released a preview in November which featured Mamoru Oshii, who directed the beloved anime films, praising this adaptation. There was also a photo released from the set by Production I.G., the production company behind the Ghost in the Shell animated films, which featured Scarlett Johansson and director Rupert Sanders with Mamoru Oshii, Kenji Kawaii, who composed the score for those films, and Kenji Jamiyama, who directed the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex animated series and the 3D animated movie Ghost in the Shell S.A.C. Solid State Society 3D.

The Ghost In The Shell movie is based on the very popular manga of the same name. The story follows Kusanagi (Scarlett Johansson), a cyborg that is a part of an elite cybercrime-fighting task force known as Section 9. The series was originally published in 1989 and was written by Masamune Shirow. It is generally considered to be one of the best manga series ever published. That being the case, other adaptations of Ghost in the Shell have come before, with an animated series, spin-off books and even a video game. This new live-action take looks to become the definitive version for modern audiences.

Ghost in the Shell is being directed by Snow White and the Huntsman helmer Rupert Sanders with a script written by Jonathan Herman and Jamie Moss. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the cast includes Rila Fukushima, Michael Pitt, Peter Ferdinando and Juliette Binoche. Ghost in the Shell will arrive in theaters March 31 2017, where it will square off against The Boss Baby, Step Sisters and The Zookeeper's Wife. Take a look at this new clip from Ghost in the Shell, along with the IMAX poster as we get ready for the March 31 release.