Scarlett Johansson is getting ready to reprise her role as Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War, but before that, she is getting a crack at another action franchise of her own. Even though the filmmakers were accused of whitewashing for casting her, Scarlett Johansson is playing the lead in the new Ghost in the Shell movie, the first ever live-action take on the very popular manga. With the release just a couple of months away, Paramount has debuted a couple of new posters for the movie.

Both of the posters came from the Paramount Twitter account. The first of which features an animated version of Scarlett Johansson's character, The Major, front and center. The movie is most definitely not animated, but this poster seems to be playing into the Ghost in the Shell Manga and anime roots. The second new poster is actually a motion poster that again, has The Major as its focus, but calls into question the character's motivations in the movie, which will seemingly stem from the fact that she was turned into a futuristic cyborg.

So far, we have seen one full-length trailer for Ghost in the Shell, but it seems like a new trailer could be on the way soon. There were rumors that a new and likely final trailer for the movie was going to drop last week, but that wound up not happening. Perhaps the posters being released are leading up the reveal of a new trailer soon, which would make sense given that the movie is coming out at the end of March and Paramount is going to want to get the promotional campaign for this movie going. Here is the official synopsis for Ghost in the Shell.

"Based on the internationally acclaimed sci-fi manga series, "Ghost in the Shell" follows the Major, a special operations, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology."

The Ghost In The Shell movie, as mentioned in the synopsis, is based on the very popular manga of the same name. The story in the Manga follows Kusanagi, a cyborg that is a part of an elite cybercrime-fighting task force known as Section 9. In the movie, Kusanagi will not be the main character, since Scarlett Johansson is playing an entirely new character and she is clearly going to be the main focus. The series was originally published in 1989 and was written by Masamune Shirow. It is generally considered to be one of the best manga series ever published. That being the case, other adaptations of Ghost in the Shell have come before, with an animated series, spin-off books and even a video game. This new live-action take looks become the definitive version for modern audiences.

Ghost in the Shell is being directed by Snow White and the Huntsman helmer Rupert Sanders with a script written by Jonathan Herman and Jamie Moss. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the cast includes Rila Fukushima, Michael Pitt, Peter Ferdinando and Juliette Binoche. Ghost In The Shell is set for release on March 31. Be sure to check out the new posters for yourself below.