Ghost in the Shell is getting ready to hit theaters in a little more than a week, but for those of you who are feeling a little impatient, you can check out the first five minutes of the movie online right now. Paramount decided to give fans a little taste of what's to come by releasing the clip online today, and it is very heavy on the action. Despite the controversy surrounding her casting, it also seems like Scarlett Johansson is kicking some serious butt as Major and looking good doing it.

Paramount initially debuted the clip during a Facebook Live streaming event but they later released a slightly extended version of the clip to their YouTube channel. In the video, we see Major hanging out on a rooftop listening in on an important meeting that has to do with "cyber enhancement." Things quickly get out of hand and the bullets start flying. Also, Scarlett Johansson jumps off a very tall building and it is pretty awesome. Here is the official synopsis for Ghost in the Shell.

"Based on the internationally acclaimed sci-fi manga series, Ghost in the Shell follows the Major, a special operations, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology."

This clip expands on a lot of footage that we have seen in the trailers for Ghost in the Shell but provides a little bit of context. It also gives us a much better sense of style, which looks to be a pretty interesting blend of digital and practical. There are definitely elements of The Matrix in there, as well as some John Wick and definitely some heavy influence from the Ghost in the Shell anime movie. Also, slow-motion. A whole lot of slow-motion.

It is likely wise of Paramount to release this clip and try to get more people interested in seeing Ghost in the Shell because it is going to have a tough time at the box office. In terms of direct competition, the only releases coming out that weekend that may pose any threat are The Boss Baby and the Jessica Chastain drama The Zookeeper's Wife. However, there will be some big holdovers in the form of Power Rangers, Life and Beauty and the Beast. Not to mention movies like Logan and Kong: Skull Island that will probably still be hanging around. So even with a bankable star in Scarlett Johansson, it is going to be tough for this movie to be a blockbuster hit with so much competition in the way.

Ghost in the Shell is being directed by Snow White and the Huntsman helmer Rupert Sanders with a script written by Jonathan Herman and Jamie Moss. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the cast includes Rila Fukushima, Michael Pitt, Peter Ferdinando and Juliette Binoche. Ghost In The Shell is set for release on March 31. Be sure to check out the new clip for yourself below.