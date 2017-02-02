'They did not save her life. They stole it.' That's the tagline that accompanies the exciting new Ghost in the Shell TV trailer that will debut on the small screen this Sunday during the big game. Yes, it's Super Bowl time. And that means exciting new footage from some of the year's biggest and best movies. The excitement starts with Scarlett Johansson appearing on the roof of a very tall building only to take a giant leap of faith.

At first glance, Scarlett's Major Motoko Kusanagi appears to be stripping down to the flesh, which is sure to get a few blurry-eyed couch quarterbacks excited after a few too many Bud Lights. But upon closer inspection, we're looking at the body of a one of a kind human-cyborg hybrid. Not another Janet Jackson slip-up.

Ghost in the Shell follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.

The cast of Ghost in the Shell is rounded out by an international all-star team that includes the iconic Beat Takeshi Kitano as Daisuke Aramaki, Juliette Binoche as Dr. Ouelet, Michael Pitt as Kuze, Pilou Asbæk as Batou, and Kaori Momoi. The members of Section 9 are played by Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara and Tuwanda Manyimo.

Set for a release in theaters March 31, 2017, Ghost in the Shell stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Lucy) and is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman). Based on the famous Kodansha Comics manga series of the same name (written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow), the film is produced by Avi Arad (The Amazing Spider-Man 1 &ق, Iron Man), Ari Arad (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance), and Steven Paul (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance). Michael Costigan (Prometheus), Tetsu Fujimura (Tekken), Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, whose animation studio Production I.G produced the Japanese Ghost in the Shell film and television series, and Jeffrey Silver (Edge of Tomorrow,ৈ) will executive produce.

Super Bowl LI, otherwise known as Super Bowl 2017 and Super Bowl 51, airs Sunday, February 5, at 3:30 PM on FOX from the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Patriots will be squaring off against the Falcons in what is surely going to be one of the best showdowns in the history of the sport.

Ghost in the Shell will have its own Super Bowl of sorts when it opens on March 31 going against 20th Century Fox's anticipated animated comedy The Boss Baby featuring the voice of Alec Baldwin and The Zookeeper's Wife, a true-life drama about Nazi occupied Poland. It arrives during a very busy month that also includes the release of CHiPs, Power Rangers, Kong: Skull Island and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. It's hard to say how Ghost in the Shell will stack up against the competition. But it sure looks exciting in this latest footage courtesy of Paramount Pictures. Take a look.