Get ready to hack into the future of blockbuster entertainment. Today, Paramount Pictures has released the action-packed second trailer for the anime adaptation Ghost in the Shell. And it's incredible. All-new footage from this sci-fi thriller arrives with stunning visuals and incredible scenes of bullet -laden mayhem that are sure to get your heart racing.

Coming to theaters March 31, Ghost in the Shell features Scarlett Johansson as Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.

Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders takes the helm on this exciting release, based on the famous Kodansha Comics manga series of the same name (written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow). The movie is produced by Avi Arad (The Amazing Spider-Man 1 &ق, Iron Man), Ari Arad (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance), and Steven Paul (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance). Michael Costigan (Prometheus), Tetsu Fujimura (Tekken), Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, whose animation studio Production I.G produced the Japanese Ghost in the Shell film and television series, and Jeffrey Silver (Edge of Tomorrow,ৈ) executive produce.

Also starring in Ghost in the Shell is legendary Beat Takeshi Kitano as Daisuke Aramaki, Juliette Binoche as Dr. Ouelet, Michael Pitt as Kuze, Pilou Asb̃k as Batou, and Kaori Momoi. The members of Section 9 are played by Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara and Tuwanda Manyimo.

Ghost in the Shell has its work cut out for it this spring, going up against 20th Century Fox's anticipated animated comedy The Boss Baby featuring the voice of Alec Baldwin. Also opening this March is The Zookeeper's Wife, a true-life drama about Nazi occupied Poland. Ghost in the Shell arrives during a very busy month that also includes the release of CHiPs, Power Rangers, Kong: Skull Island and Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Just this month, Lionsgate and Funimation Films partnered together to bring the 1995, groundbreaking original anime film back to theaters for a two-day limited theatrical engagement.Ƃ The original Ghost In The Shell movie from acclaimed director Mamoru Oshii, returned to the big screen last weekend in 110 theaters across the United States. Viewed as ahead of its time when it premiered in 1995, Ghost in The Shell quickly turned into apop culture phenomenon and the inspiration for future mainstream movies. The movie became the first anime film to rank #1 on Billboard in video sales, which currently total more than 1.5 million copies across the franchise.

Now, that anime classic comes to life in the fire ever live-action version of Ghost in the Shell. This latest trailer shows off some of the VFX artistry at work, promising a movie like no other. With Scarlett Johansson in the driver's seat, Ghost in the Shell should be one of this year's biggest and best released. Check out the trailer courtesy of Paramount Pictures.