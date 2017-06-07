Dan Aykroyd is on a roll right now and he doesn't to want to quit. Just a few days after first blasting Paul Feig for his Ghostbusters reboot, blaming him for some of the big issues that movie faced, he has once again thrown the director under the bus. Why is all of this coming out nearly a year later? Hard to say, but Ray Stantz is not happy, that's for sure.

The new shade being thrown in Paul Feig's direction comes courtesy of Dan Aykroyd's Facebook page. Though, admittedly, this time he at least has some nice things to say. He did credit Feig with making a good movie before saying that he wished he had been more inclusive to the originators, again, blaming him for aspects of the movie's failure. Here's what Dan Aykroyd had to say this time.

"Paul Feig made a good movie and had a superb cast and plenty of money to do it. We just wish he had been more inclusive to the originators. It cost everyone as it is unlikely Kristen, Leslie, Melissa and Kate will ever reprise their roles as Ghostbusters which is sad."

In case you missed it, Dan Aykroyd was recently interviewed on Sunday Brunch and, seemingly out of nowhere, he tore into Paul Feig, saying that he was responsible for $30 to $40 million in reshoots that made Ghostbusters: Answer the Call too expensive, which is preventing a sequel from happening. Sony almost immediately refuted that statement, saying that the reshoots cost only $3 to $4 million. A drop in the bucket, relatively speaking, when the reboot reportedly cost $144 million in total. Aykroyd went so far as to say that Paul Feig will "not be back on the Sony lot any time soon." This all seems very bizarre, especially considering that, just ahead of the release of the Ghostbusters reboot last year, Dan Aykroyd was heaping praise upon it.

"As originator of the original: Saw test screening of new movie. Apart from brilliant, genuine performances from the cast both female and male, it has more laughs and more scares than the first 2 films plus Bill Murray is in it! As one of millions of man-fans and Ray Stantz, I'm paying to see that and bringing all my friends!"

Sony, and apparently Dan Aykroyd, were really hoping this would ignite a new Ghostbusters franchise. But with a take of $229 million worldwide, which seems good on paper but really is pretty rough when you consider the budget, that isn't going to happen. Nor is it likely that Paul Feig is going to want to cast Aykroyd in any of his upcoming movies. In truth, it isn't as though Dan Aykroyd's career has exactly been booming in recent years, and comments like this may make studios and directors think twice before casting him, or working with him in any capacity. Nobody wants to be hung out to dry like that. Especially in such a public, and incorrect, way.