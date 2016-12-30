Two bitter TV stars grow to giant proportions due to a scientific accident. They carry on their battle, destroying Hollywood. Naked. Maybe. That's the enticing premise behind the retro-throwback Giantess Attack. We have the first trailer. And it promises the best worst movie of 2017. Maybe.

In Giantess Attack, two unemployable actresses become real superheroes thanks to twin space fairies. This is a true homage to Ultraman, Electra Woman and all those happy 70's Saturday Mornings spent as a kid in front of the TV. This sci-fi throwback stars Tasha Tacosa, Rachel Riley, Christine Nguyen, Jed Rowen, Robert "Corpsy" Rhine and Jay Woelfel. The movie was successfully funded by Kickstarter earlier in the year.

Jeff Leroy directs Giantess Attack, though no screenwriting credits are given. We're not sure why or how that is possible after witnessing some off the great one-liners in the trailer, unless this is all improvised. Leroy is no slouch in the schlock cinema department. In 2011 he bestowed upon the world his horror classic Rat Scratch Fever. He's also the mastermind behind such cult trash favorites as Creepies and Werewolf in a Woman's Prison. So he knows what he's doing when he takes on a title like Giantess Attack. Here's what he had to say after giving this awesome trailer to the world.

"Here is a trailer for the film. I need to do a little looping with the lovely leads, but it is finished. With Tasha Tacosa, Rachel Riley, Christine Nguyen, Jed Rowen, Corpsy Rhine, Eric Spudic, Mark Polonia, Matt Watts. Thanks to all the Kickstarter contributors."

At the age of 10, Giantess Attack star Tasha Tacosa was the youngest member ever cast in the Equity theater company's Virginia Shakespeare Festival Guild. And as you can see, she is putting that classical training to good use as a giant sexy bong-hitting lady hellbent on destroy Hollywood. A competitive gymnast and swimmer by trade, you may recognize her from her amazing turn in Rat Scratch Fever. She also appeared in Aliens Vs Titanic and is an accomplished writer.

Tasha's co-star Rachel Riley is also an accomplished actor and producer in the indie film world. She made her feature film schlock debut in Omega Diary and has gone onto appear in such cult favorites as Milf, Mega Shark vs. Crocosaurus and also appeared alongside Tacosa in Rat Scratch Fever. She has six other movies slated for release in the coming new year. She also served as an associate producer on Edgar Allan Poe's Lighthouse Keeper and produced the short film Uncoupling, which is completed and awaiting release.

Giantess Attack doesn't have a release date at this time. But it ensures us that 2017 will not be short on insanity-laden cult movies that help fuel the depraved minds looking for something out of the norm. We'll always have our big blockbusters, Marvel movies and Star Wars adventures. But we're glad that exciting trash like this still continues to exist as well. Take a look and prepare yourself for what could be one hell of an awesome trip into bad movie land, courtesy of Youtube.