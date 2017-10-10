After spending more than two years in development, Disney is giving the axe to its Jack and the Beanstalk project Gigantic. Disney has yanked the November 25, 2020 release date for this Jack and the Beanstalk musical, with the studio stating that they hit a creative wall, so to speak, with the project. Here's what Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president Ed Catmull had to say about why they pulled the plug on Gigantic.

"It's impossible to know when we begin a project how the creative process will unfold, and sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn't working. With Gigantic, we've come to that point, and although it's a difficult decision, we are ending active development for now. We are focusing our energies on another project that has been in the works, which we'll be sharing more about soon, now set for Thanksgiving 2020."

Back in April 2015, when Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan sold a pitch to Disney for a much different Jack and the Beanstalk movie which was said to be a revisionist story. Vince Gilligan was eyeing this project as his feature film debut, but we never heard anything else on the project, and in August 2015, Disney announced Gigantic at the D23 Expo, which was also a much different version of the Jack and the Beanstalk tale, but Vince Gilligan wasn't mentioned by the studio in their initial announcement, so it's possible that it was either a different project, or Vince Gilligan simply backed out of the project.

It was revealed at the 2015 D23 Expo that Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, best known for their work on Frozen, were teaming up with director Nathan Greno (Tangled) and producer Dorothy McKim (Get a Horse). The story is set in Spain during the Age of Exploration, following adventure-seeker Jack as he discovers a world of giants hidden within the clouds, with the big twist being the giant that Jack befriends is actually a girl. He hatches a grand plan with Inma, a 60-foot-tall, 11-year-old girl, and agrees to help her find her way home, although he doesn't account for her super-sized personality.

The last we heard about this project was back in October 2016, when Disney brought on Captain Marvel writer Meg LeFauve to come aboard as co-director alongside Nathan Greno, who revealed in a statement last October that he wanted this project to be, "the definitive version of Jack and the Beanstalk ... with comedy and deep emotion." While it's possible that development may start again at some point on Gigantic, it may also be dead for good, since there have been other Disney Animation projects such as King of the Elves and Newt that were being developed within the last decade, and are no longer active anymore. Unfortunately, The Hollywood Reporter doesn't have any further details about the mystery project that will replace Gigantic, but next up for Disney Animation is Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 on November 21, 2018, and Frozen 2 on November 27, 2019.