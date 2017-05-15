It seems Sony Pictures may have found their new Lisbeth Salander in The Crown star Claire Foy, despite reports from March that both Scarlet Johansson and Natalie Portman were up for the role. Claire Foy is reportedly in early talks, but she may not be set quite yet. Insiders claim that, while Claire Foy has in fact been offered the role, there are still scheduling issues that need to be worked out before she can sign on.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that this coveted role went down to both Claire Foy and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Felicity Jones. It's possible that Felicity Jones may be offered the role if these scheduling conflicts can't be worked out, but that has yet to be confirmed. Claire Foy has also been fielding interest to star in Universal's biopic First Man, starring Ryan Gosling as American astronaut Neil Armstrong, although it is unclear if an official offer has been made for that project.

The Lisbeth Salander role has helped launch the careers for both actresses who have played this iconic character. Noomi Rapace starred in the original Norwegian adaptation, along with the sequels The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest and The Girl Who Played With Fire. In Sony Pictures' 2011 American adaptation, Rooney Mara earned her first Oscar nomination for playing Lisbeth Salander, after appearing in smaller roles in films such as Tanner Hall, Youth in Revolt, The Social Network and the Nightmare on Elm Street reboot.

Director Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) was brought aboard back in November, working from an adapted screenplay by Steven Knight (World War Z 2, Allied). The story will be taken from the 2015 novel of the same name, written by David Lagercrantz, who is pulling duty the novel franchise after original Millennium Trilogy author Stieg Larsson passed away in 2004. David Lagercrantz is also writing The Girl who takes An Eye for An Eye, the fifth novel in the Millennium series, which is set to be published this September.

The Girl in the Spider's Web story centers on Blomkvist, who, late one night, receives a phone call from a source claiming to have information that is of vital importance to the United States. The source has reportedly been in contact with a young female hacker, who may in fact be Lisbeth Salander, and when Blomkvist reaches out to her, it becomes clear that she has her own agenda, as they're both chasing a secret that someone is dying to protect, as they must untangle a web of deceit that has spies, cybercriminals and government agents in the mix. Sony has already given an October 19, 2018 release date for this Dragon Tattoo reboot. Claire Foy's other big screen roles include Vampire Academy, Wreckers, The Lady in the Van and she has also starred in the U.K. miniseries Wolf Hall.