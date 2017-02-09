This July, they're ready to SET. IT. OFF. The restricted trailer for Universal Pictures' Girls Trip has just debuted online. We also have the first poster and plenty of new images from this R rated party that are sure to get your motor running.

Producer Will Packer (Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises, upcoming Almost Christmas) presents Girls Trip, a new comedy from director/producer Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man franchise, Barbershop: The Next Cut). When four lifelong friends, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish, travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. James Lopez, head of motion pictures for Will Packer Productions, and Preston Holmes, executive produce.

This comedy also stars Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Mike Colter, Kofi Siriboe. It was directed by Malcolm D. Lee from a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Tracy Oliver. It is based on a story by Erica Rivinoja and Kenya Barris & Tracy Oliver. Girls Trip serves as an onscreen reunion for Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, who appeared together in the 1996 crime drama Set It Off, which had a similar storyline, only it wasn't a comedy. In that thriller, desperation drives four inner-city women (played by Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, Kimberly Elise) to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. As you can see, Girls Trip twists that social commentary on its head for a raucous foul-mouthed party movie. Jada Pinkett Smith also produced The Secret Life of Bees, which starred Queen Latifah.

Queen Latifah and Regina Hall previous appeared in the spoof comedy Scary Movie 3 together. Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith have never appeared in a movie together before, and Tiffany Haddish is new to working with the entire ensemble.

Director Malcolm D. Lee has quite the impressive resume. He made his directorial debut with the blockbuster romantic comedy The Best Man, which spawned the hit sequel The Best man Holiday, with a third movie, The Best Man Wedding coming soon. He's also known for such hits as Roll Bounce, Soul Men, and he directed the sequel Barbershop: The Next Cut, which hit theaters last year.

Writer Kenya Barris has made quite the name for himself with the hit sitcom Black-Ish. He got his start way back in 1997 on The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show, and has worked on quite a few shows since. He wrote Barbershop: The Next Cut for director Malcolm D. Lee.

So you can see Girls Trip has a pretty strong team behind it. And its going to be just as raw and R-rated as Bad Moms, which touched on similar themes last year to go on and become a hit movie. We have the first trailer here courtesy of Universal Pictures.