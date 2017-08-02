Samuel L. Jackson has revealed that Glass will begin filming in September. Glass is the follow-up to M. Night Shyamalan's Split, which was released in January of this year and the long awaited sequel to Unbreakable. The news comes after Shyamalan made the announcement that Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) will join Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, and Anja Taylor-Joy for the upcoming movie. The director also recently announced that he had finished his 5th draft of the script to Glass and that he was ready to go.

Samuel L. Jackson was recently interviewed by Collider and the actor said, "we begin rehearsals on September 18th and I start shooting on the 25th." This is very exciting news and it's pretty amazing how quickly the whole project came together after the initial announcement back in April of this year. The success of Split at the box office as well as the favorable reviews were seen as a welcome return to form for M. Night Shyamalan fans, especially the awesome plot twist at the end that brought back Bruce Willis as David Dunn, leading to immediate speculation that the director was finally going to make the logical sequel to Unbreakable after 17 years.

Glass will be a sequel to both Split and Unbreakable. As previously mentioned, the end of Split welcomed back Bruce Willis as David Dunn and tied the movie to the Unbreakable universe, hinting of a possible crossover between the two movies. Shyamalan recently shared that Split had always been conceived within the Unbreakable universe and that the main character, McAvoy's Kevin Wendle Crumb, was in the original script for Unbreakable. The writer/director has also said that some of the scenes of Split were written over 15 years ago.

M. Night Shyamalan admitted that he did originally have many Unbreakable Easter Eggs going through the entire movie at one point, but took them out because they began to "take over" Split. The director also added that there was a much different version of the post-credit scene, which featured comic book imagery of The Beast, David Dunn, and Elijah Price all together, which he initially thought was a "home run" at first, but later came to the realization that it didn't work after he inserted it into the movie, and decided to remove it.

It appears as if Glass has been put on the fast track since production is about a month away from now with a release date set for January 18th, 2019. It's interesting to see something that took 17 years to complete is now being worked on with such a frantic pace, but it sounds like you cannot slow down M. Night Shyamalan once he starts going. The pressure is on to not only compete with Split, but to ultimately try and live up to fan expectations for a true sequel to Unbreakable, which seems nearly impossible to pull off. The good thing about this project is that we don't have to wait too much longer to see the finished results.