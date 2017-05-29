M. Night Shyamalan spent a good handful of years in director's jail, following a string of disappointing and terrible movies. But with Split becoming a huge critical and financial hit, it looks like the once beloved director is on a serious upswing. His next movie, Split 2, which is officially titled Glass and is set for release on January 18, 2019, is currently in the works and now the writer/director has provided an update on his progress. And it looks like he is cruising right along.

In a recent post to his Twitter account, M. Night Shyamalan provided an update on the Glass script, which is already completed. He is now entering the third pass on it, trying to whip it into shape so the Split sequel can move forward and get ready to start filming. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Finished the 2nd draft of #Glass on Friday. Took 5 weeks. Started the 3rd pass today... gave myself a 3 week deadline for this pass."

Warning: spoilers ahead for Split. Before he started making movies that seemingly everyone hates, M. Night Shyamalan made some modern classics, such as his sophomore effort Unbreakable. Split was a very good movie in its own right, but it gained a whole lot of favor by being a secret sequel to Unbreakable, with the movie's end scene featuring Bruce Willis' Unbreakable character David Dunn. Hence, Split 2/Unbreakable 2 is named Glass, since Samuel L. Jackson's Mr. Glass is coming back for the sequel. Shyamalan hasn't said much about Glass in terms of story, but on a recent episode of the HappySadConfused podcast, he did give us some idea of what we can expect from the movie.

"All I can say is this: If Unbreakable was about a guy who is the only person who survives a train wreck, everyone dies and he doesn't have a scratch on him. How is that possible? That's a high concept, really cool story. And then this one is three girls get abducted by a person that has this disorder that he believes he's many people, and all of the different personalities are saying there's another personality coming to get them, it's called The Beast. That in and of itself is a really cool thing. This third movie needs to have its own idea. The high concept of that final movie can't be, 'It's the final Unbreakable.' There has to be something about that that makes it its own movie... That's when I'll be happiest, is when it's its own movie. In a way it could be watched by itself."

Glass will be bringing back James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy from Split, in addition to Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. With Split being one of the biggest surprise hits of 2017, grossing $276 million worldwide on a measly $9 million budget, Glass should be something to look forward to in 2019. Between Split and The Visit, if M. Night Shyamalan can deliver with Glass, he may truly be back to the director we knew and loved from The Sixth Sense days.