And so it begins. Director M. Night Shyamalan has confirmed that filming on the highly-anticipated sequel to Unbreakable and Split, officially titled Glass, has begun. Shyamalan dug himself a very deep hole by making quite a few terrible movies over the course of the last decade, but Split was a return-to-form for the director and Glass could very well cement his return to greatness. It also could make the Unbreakable series one of the best trilogies ever, if all goes well.

We may be getting a bit ahead of ourselves there, but given the tremendous, and somewhat unexpected, success that Split enjoyed this year, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Glass. People haven't been this excited for an M. Night Shyamalan movie since Unbreakable was released as his follow-up to The Sixth Sense in 2000. No pressure or anything. Here's what Shyamalan had to say about the start of filming on Twitter.

"About to go to sleep before the first day of shooting #Glass. Thinking about the incredible week of rehearsals we had & hoping for the best."

Glass (or Split 2, if you prefer) picks up following the conclusion of Split and finds David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), aka The Beast, in a series of escalating encounters. Meanwhile, the shadowy presence of Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), aka Mr. Glass, emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. In other words, Glass is going to bring together all of the best elements from both Unbreakable and Split for a non-traditional, superhero showdown.

Not only is Glass bringing back Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson, but Anya Taylor-Joy is also set to reprise her role from Split as well. Plus, it was recently announced that Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard will reprise their roles as David Dunn's son Joseph and Elijah's mother, respectively. To top it all off, American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson has also joined the cast. What more could be done to make this movie seem more tantalizing at this point? Granted, M. Night Shyamalan has made more than a few truly awful movies, so we should probably temper expectations just a bit, in case he falls back into not-so-old habits.

Even though filming is already underway, Glass isn't set to arrive in theaters until January 18, 2019. That means M. Night Shyamalan will have plenty of time to make sure he gets it right. Considering that Split currently has a very solid 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (his second-highest rated movie) and brought in $276.9 million worldwide working from a budget of just $9 million, it seems like he knows what he's doing. At least we hope. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as any new information about Glass, including set photos or a teaser trailer, is made available, but until then, take a look at the start of production tweets from M. Night Shyamalan's Twitter.