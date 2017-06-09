Glenne Headly, star of Dick Tracy and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, has passed away at the age of 62. No cause of death has been reported at this time. However, since she was in production on several projects prior to her passing, this seemed to come very suddenly and as a surprise to those who knew her and have been working with her.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Glenne Headly, who has been working in the business since the early 70s, has died after reports were circulating on social media. In a statement to THR, her representatives confirmed the news and also asked that the public respect her family's privacy. Here's what her reps had to say.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly. We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time."

Before her untimely passing, Glenne Headly had been working on the new Hulu series, Future Man, which was created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and co-stars Josh Hutcherson, Ed Begley Jr., Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson. Hulu has reportedly filmed five episodes of Future Man season 1, which will consist of 13 episodes in total, and Headly appeared in all five of the episodes that have been shot. According to THR's report, the creative team has no plans on recasting the role and intend to work around her character instead. Hulu had this to say about the news in a statement.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this terrible news. Glenne was a tremendous talent, and an even more extraordinary person. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones."

Glenne Headly got her start in acting on the stage in productions like Arms & The Man, and was an originating member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. During the early 1980s, she started making her presence in Hollywood known, with roles in projects like Doctor Detroit and Making Mr. Right. But it was her role as Janet Colgate in the 1988 Frank Oz comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, alongside Steve Martin and Michael Caine, that many will remember her for. She also had roles in movies like Mr. Holland's Opus, Dick Tracy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's directorial debut Don Jon. Headly garnered an Emmy nomination for her work in 1989 mini-series Lonesome Dove, which led to her working on other shows like ER and Monk in the years that followed.

In recent years, Glenne Headly was seen in HBO's critically-acclaimed series The Night Of, as well as the Emma Watson and Tom Hanks thriller The Circle earlier this year. Many of those who worked with her over the years in Hollywood, as well as those who just loved her work, have taken to social media to mourn her loss. You can check out some of the reactions to her untimely passing for yourself below. She is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling. RIP, Glenne Headly.

Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly's passing. She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 9, 2017

I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time. She was… https://t.co/uiLKEekOng — Josh Hutcherson (@jhutch1992) June 9, 2017

Terrible news about Glenne Headly. A fine actress and a good person. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 9, 2017

More than an incredibly versatile talented actress, #GlenneHeadley was a wonderful mother, a sweet and good friend, and an angel to all. https://t.co/vOtdbbCgrN — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) June 9, 2017

RIP Glenne Headley. Your performance in "Balm in Gilead" taught me how to listen onstage. We will miss you and your artistry. — Kevin Chamberlin (@kevinchamberlin) June 9, 2017

So saddened to hear of the death of Glenne Headly



Always loved to watch her work.



Always. https://t.co/A2tme20R2M — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 9, 2017

I am torn apart by the news that dearest Glenne Headly has passed. Pained to tears! Much to early! Rest In Peace my dearest #sosayweall! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) June 9, 2017