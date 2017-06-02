Over the past few weeks, the Godzilla: King of Monsters cast has just kept growing and growing. Today we have word that another veteran performer has come aboard. Bradley Whitford, who just recently starred in Universal's critically-acclaimed low-budget thriller Get Out, has joined the cast. No details were given regarding his character quite yet, but he becomes the latest to join a very talented ensemble.

Variety broke the news of this casting addition earlier today, although there are no new details to report about any of the characters or this epic story. Bradley Whitford joins a cast that includes Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, Charles Dance and the most recent new addition to the cast, Thomas Middleditch. They will join original Godzilla stars Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins, who will reprise their roles from the original film as Dr. Ishiro Serizawa and Vivienne Graham, who both worked together at Monarch in the first outing.

While there still hasn't been an official plot synopsis released yet, director Michael Dougherty recently shed some light on the story. The filmmaker teased in a recent interview that he will implement "old school" Godzilla monster effects in this sequel. It has already been confirmed that the iconic Toho monsters Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah will be surfacing in the sequels, first announced by Legendary at the end of their Comic-Con 2014 panel, just weeks after the first Godzilla movie opened in theaters. These monsters were also teased during the Kong: Skull Island post-credits scene, where James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) and Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) were shown photos of cave paintings that feature all three monsters.

We also reported in February that Godzilla 2 will start production at some point this June in Atlanta, but an exact filming start date has yet to be confirmed. Still, with all of these new cast members coming aboard, filming will certainly begin sooner rather than later. Michael Dougherty will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with his writing partner Zach Shields, who both co-wrote Krampus together. Both of these writers were initially supposed to lead the Godzilla and King Kong writers room, but now it is being lead by Terry Rossio, with other writers such as Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, (Star Trek 4), Lindsey Beer (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Cat Vasko (Queen of the Air), T.S. Nowlin (Maze Runner franchise, Pacific Rim: Uprising) and J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5).

After Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on March 22, 2019, fans will be treated to the epic adventure Godzilla vs. Kong, which, just this week, landed director Adam Wingard (Death Note). Bradley Whitford most recently starred in Universal's Get Out, and he will next be seen in theaters in Megan Leavey, which hits theaters June 9. He also has a number of projects in various stages of production such as The Last Full Measure, Unicorn Store, The Philosophy of Phil and Three Christs.