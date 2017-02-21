Less than a month after Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown joined the cast of Warner Bros. and Legendary's sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters, another Netflix star has come aboard. Kyle Chandler, who stars in the streaming service's hit drama series Bloodline, has signed on to play the father of Millie Bobby Brown's character. No details have been given for this father-daughter duo quite yet, but we could learn more soon since production will begin in the next few months.

Variety broke the news of this casting, along with the news that several of the original Godzilla stars such as Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will not be back for this sequel, although Ken Watanabe is expected to reprise his role as scientist Ishiro Serizawa. His inclusion does make sense, since he is part of the Monarch organization, which is also featured in the upcoming Kong: Skull Island that will reportedly tie into Godzilla 2 in 2019 and pave the way for Godzilla vs. Kong in 2020.

Legendary first announced this sequel during their Comic-Con 2014 presentation, when it was confirmed that this action-thriller will also bring back legendary Toho monsters Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah. Original Godzilla director Gareth Edwards was slated to return to the director's chair, but he eventually bowed out, paving the way for Michael Dougherty (Krampus, Trick 'r Treat) to step in as the director. The filmmaker will also be re-writing the script with his Krampus writing partner Zach Shields, who will both also lead a writers room for the Godzilla and King Kong franchises, now known as the MonsterVerse.

Earlier this month, we reported that production starts on Godzilla: King of Monsters this summer in Atlanta, with Warner Bros. and Legendary setting a March 22, 2019 release date. As of now, it's the only movie set for release on that date, falling between Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson on March 8, 2018, and an untitled Disney live action fairy tale project on March 29, 2018. It remains to be seen how many main characters still need to be cast before filming begins.

Legendary's 2014 blockbuster Godzilla earned $529 million worldwide during its box office run, which was more than enough to get development going on this Godzilla sequel. Aside from the inclusion of Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah, very little is known about the story for Godzilla: King of Monsters, but hopefully we'll get new plot details soon. Kyle Chandler can currently be seen on the hit Netflix series Bloodline, and he also stars in the awards season hit Manchester By the Sea. He will next be seen on the big screen in Sidney Hall.