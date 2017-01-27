Just days after Michael Dougherty signed on to direct Godzilla: King of Monsters, after previously signing on to co-write the script with Zach Shields, the sequel has finaly found its first cast member. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who is currently filming the second season of the hit Netflix series, has signed on to star in this Godzilla sequel. This project will mark the 12-year-old actress' feature film debut, after playing the popular character Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things.

Deadline broke the news of this casting, but no details about her character have been given yet. There haven't been any story details released at this time, but the project seems to be on the right track now, after a big setback. Max Borenstein, who wrote the 2014 blockbuster Godzilla, had come aboard to write the script, with Gareth Edwards originally set to return to the helm, after he had finished work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Then in May, Gareth Edwards backed away from the project, just days after Legendary and Warner Bros. pushed this sequel from June 8, 2018 to March 22, 2019.

Back in October, a report claimed that Warner Bros. and Legendary were putting together a writers room for both the King Kong and Godzilla franchises, with both monsters set to collide in Godzilla vs. Kong, set for release on May 29, 2020. Michael Dougherty and his Krampus co-writer Zach Shields were hired to write the script for Godzilla 2, and possibly help set up the writers room, but that writers room plan still hasn't been confirmed quite yet. The studios will release Kong: Skull Island on March 10, which will lead into Godzilla: King of Monsters in 2019 and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2020.

Back in the summer of 2014, just months after Godzilla was released, Legendary made a surprise announcement at Comic-Con 2014, revealing that Godzilla 2 will include the iconic Toho monsters Rohan, Mothra and King Ghidorah, which could mean that all four of these creatures will fight to determine who is the King of Monsters. Still, no plot details have surfaced yet, and it remains unclear how far along Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields are on the screenplay. Warner Bros. and Legendary haven't announced when production will begin on Godzilla: King of Monsters, but with the studio already in casting mode, this film may go before cameras sooner rather than later.

2014's Godzilla was a huge hit at the box office, taking in $200 million domestically and $529 million worldwide, from a $160 million budget. It will be interesting to see how Kong: Skull Island fares at the box office this spring, and to see how it may set up the highly-anticipated Godzilla 2 in just a few years. Before starring in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown made her acting debut as a young Alice in ABC's short-lived Once Upon a Time spin-off Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. She also starred alongside James Frain and Mira Sorvino in another short-lived TV series, Intruders, while guest-starring in episodes of NCIS, Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy, before landing the role of Eleven on Stranger Things.