Last month, Godzilla 2 director Mike Dougherty sent out a cryptic set photo hinting at a connection between this film and the original Godzilla that Toho created back in 1954. The director has finally re-emerged on social media to share another behind-the-scenes glimpse, which gives us a new look at the title monster, whose face is seen projected onto a large screen, above the cockpit of a plane. While the director wouldn't clarify any details about this particular shot, he did reveal that today is the 69th day of the production. And it very much looks like Godzilla is wearing some kind of protective armor in this shot, even though it is an early rendition used to give actors a point of reference.

Will we see Godzilla suiting up in a massive suit of armor to take on the three new monsters at the heart of this thriller? And if so, then he'll totally be able to annihilate King Kong, right? The photo in question surfaced on the official Mike Dougherty Twitter this afternoon, and while we now know how many days filming has been under way for, it remains to be seen how much production is left. Back in July, a case file photo was released that revealed another look at the infamous Mothra, one of three iconic monsters, along with Rodan and King Ghidorah, that will be featured in this sequel, which was once being called Godzilla: King of Monsters. This story will also set the table for another massive showdown, Godzilla vs. Kong, which has been slated for release on May 22, 2020.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. If Godzilla is taking them all on at once, it makes sense that he might get a mechanical assist in helping destroy these other monsters.

Warner Bros. has set a March 22, 2019 release date, which is otherwise unoccupied, as of now. It will also arrive between Paramount's Amusement Park and Universal's untitled Jordan Peele projecton on March 15, 2019, and Disney's live-action Dumbo adaptation on March 29, 2019.

The diverse cast is lead by Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, making her feature film debut, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds and Golden Globe nominee Zhang Ziyi. Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins both reprise their roles from the 2014 Godzilla movie. That film, directed by Gareth Edwards, took in an impressive $200 million domestic and $529.6 million worldwide from a $160 million budget. This year's Kong: Skull Island, on the other hand, fell a bit shy domestically ($168 million) but fared a bit better overseas, with a global haul of $566.6 million from a $165 million budget. No budget figures were give for Godzilla 2 quite yet.

Legendary Pictures has also put together a Godzilla and King Kong writers room, which is lead by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise). The writers on board include Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne (Star Trek Beyond and Star Trek 4), Lindsey Beer (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Cat Vasko (Queen of the Air), T.S. Nowlin (Maze Runner franchise, Pacific Rim: Uprising), Jack Paglen (Transcendence, Alien: Covenant), and J. Michael Straczynski, (Babylon 5, World War Z, Sense8). While we wait for more on Godzilla 2, take a look at the latest set photo, courtesy of director Mike Dougherty.