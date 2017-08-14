Director Michael Dougherty (Krampus) is hard at work on Godzilla 2 right now, which is currently slated for release on March 22, 2019. The movie is going to do a lot for hardcore fans of the franchise by bringing on some classic kaiju from the history of the series with Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah joining up with the King of the Monsters. Now, Dougherty has revealed a new set photo that appears to be teasing a major connection to the original 1954 Godzilla movie.

Michael Dougherty recently took to Twitter in order to post a photo from the set of Godzilla 2 that doesn't feature any monsters in it, but is definitely a (potentially) big deal. Those who have seen the original Godzilla will likely recognize the weapon depicted in the photo as the Oxygen Destroyer, a weapon that removes oxygen from whatever body of water it is placed in and was used to destroy Godzilla in the original movie.

"Day 41. @GodzillaMovie"

This could just be a minor Easter egg, but there is good reason to believe that we could be seeing this Oxygen Destroyer plot device resurface in Godzilla 2, which at one point was going under the title of Godzilla: King of Monsters, but it now seems like that title has been dropped. In the movie, Ken Watanabe plays a character by the name of Dr. Serizawa, just as he did in Gareth Edwards' Godzilla in 2014. It just so happens that the Oxygen Destroyer in the original movie was also created by a Dr. Serizawa. They are different characters, but since they share a name, it wouldn't be too surprising if Watanabe's character has a connection to this weapon being teased in Godzilla 2.

Godzilla 2, in addition to Ken Watanabe, will be bringing back Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine), who is also reprising her role from 2014's Godzilla. Joining them for the sequel is Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air, The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea), Bradley Whitford (Get Out), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Aisha Hinds (Star Trek Into Darkness), Zhang Ziyi (Memoirs of a Geisha) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), who is making her feature film debut. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen are not going to return for this installment. But something had to give to make way for Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah.

Legendary Pictures is building out a cinematic universe, titled the Monsterverse, centered on Godzilla. That continued this year with Kong: Skull Island, which was a huge hit. Godzilla 2 will be the next movie to arrive, which will pave the way for Godzilla vs. Kong in 2020, which is set to be directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch). Be sure to check out the new photo from Godzilla 2 for yourself below.