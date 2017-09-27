That's a wrap! Production on the Godzilla sequel is officially complete, as confirmed by director Mike Dougherty, who took to Twitter in order to declare the movie is one giant step closer to finally arriving in theaters. Godzilla 2 is poised to bring some of the classic Toho monsters into the fold and, in order to commemorate principal photography finishing up on the Godzilla sequel, Dougherty has teased the arrival of Mothra and King Ghidorah to Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse.

Mike Dougherty posted a couple of photos to Twitter from his last day working on Godzilla 2, which was at one point going under the title of Godzilla: King of Monsters. One of the photos showed his workspace, which had some nice little Easter eggs, such as a Monarch coffee mug. Monarch is the corporation that is tying the MonsterVerse together, having appeared in both Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island. But the second photo was unquestionably the more exciting one for those looking forward to the Godzilla sequel. The photo featured some silhouettes on a wall that clearly take the shape of Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah, which are shining from several carved pumpkins.

"That's a wrap. Thank you to my amazing cast and crew."

In addition, Rodan is also expected to appear in Godzilla 2. So this will be a much more classic affair than Gareth Edwards' first movie was. The sequel is slated to arrive in theaters on March 22, 2019, so there is a whole lot of time for this movie to get finished in post-production. With the movie wrapping so far ahead, it's possible that Legendary could bump up the release date, but don't hold your breath on that one. Godzilla 2 stars Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds and Zhang Ziyi.

Every studio is trying to make some sort of cinematic universe right now, but Legendary has some serious traction with their MonsterVerse so far. Godzilla currently has a 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $529 million worldwide. Kong: Skull Island was released this year and also impressed critically and financially. The movie earned a 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $566 million worldwide. Following Godzilla 2, Godzilla Vs. Kong will arrive in 2020, which is set to be directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch).

Even though the Godzilla 2 production has wrapped, it could be a while before we see a teaser trailer for the movie, since it is still about a year and a half away from release. Still, considering that the first Godzilla was released back in 2014, it's good to know that the sequel is finally on the way. And this time around, we're going to see some classic, practical monster effects, which is something that may really help the movie look extra awesome. Be sure to check out director Mike Dougherty's photos from Godzilla 2 for yourself below.