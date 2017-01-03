Godzilla is, in some ways, as big a star that any movie franchise has ever produced, both in terms of physical size and long-lasting impact. For more than fifty years now, the world has had a fascination with the monster, and he is just as relevant now as he was when he was first created. 2016 saw Toho revive their version of the legendary movie monster with Shin Godzilla (or Godzilla: Resurgence), which was received very well by long time fans. Now, Universal Studios is capitalizing on the renewed fever for Godzilla with a new 4D ride, and it looks absolutely nuts.

A short, but seriously intense, trailer for the 4D Godzilla ride coming to Universal Studios Japan later this year made its way onto YouTube recently. The trailer only clocks in at a very brisk 15-seconds, but it is more than enough to get Godzilla fans thinking that a trip to Japan later on this year may be in order. It looks as though the ride will be taking cues from Shin Godzilla and blending the horror of the newly revamped King of the Monsters with real-life, physical effects.

Godzilla has gone through plenty of different iterations over the years, but Toho is responsible for the original version, which debuted in 1954. After years of not releasing a Godzilla movie and after the 2014 American version offered up its own updated take on the monster, Toho decided to do their own revamp and the resulting creature is purely terrifying. Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla movie had the monster as something of a neutral party but Shin Godzilla featured a pure, destructive force that had a terrifying look. As cool as it would be to see any version of Godzilla in a ride like this, it seems like this new Japanese version could be more effective, as evidenced by this trailer.

We have to wait until 2019 for the sequel to the most recent American Godzilla, but Shin Godzilla helped to fill that void for monster loving moviegoers around the world. The movie was a tremendous hit in Japan and had success in limited screenings domestically. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie managed to gross just shy of $78 million worldwide, with the bulk of that take coming from Japan. So it makes sense that Universal Studios would want to move ahead with this new attraction.

Sadly, at least for now, it will only be in Japan. Who knows? If the ride does really well over there maybe Universal Studios in either Hollywood or Orlando will decide to do some sort of 4D attraction with Godzilla. For now, if you are a fan of Godzilla and really want to check it out, better start saving for a trip and brush up on your Japanese. In any case, even if you can't make it to Universal Studios Japan to check out the ride for yourself, you should definitely check out the trailer for the new 4D Godzilla ride for yourself, because it looks pretty awesome.