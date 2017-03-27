The cast of Warner Bros. and Legendary's highly-anticipated Godzilla: King of Monsters is still coming together, with another actor lining up a key role in the sequel. Straight Outta Compton star O'Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rapper/actor Ice Cube, has entered negotiations to play an unspecified role in this big-budget action thriller, that serves as a follow-up to the 2014 blockbuster Godzilla. While it remains to be seen how many more new characters will come aboard, it is believed that only one actor from the 2014 Godzilla will return.

Variety broke the news of this casting, and while no details were given for his character, he is just the latest to come aboard recently. We reported in January that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is making her feature film debut with Godzilla: King of Monsters, with Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga coming aboard to portray her character's father and mother, respectively. The site also reports that only Ken Watanabe's Dr. Ishiro Serizawa will return from the 2014 blockbuster Godzilla. Fans who saw Kong: Skull Island earlier this month were also treated to a post-credit scene that helped set up Godzilla: King of Monsters.

This sequel was first revealed during a surprise announcement at Comic-Con 2014, when the studio confirmed that not only is this sequel happening, but that it will feature iconic Toho monsters King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra. The post-credit scene in Kong: Skull Island featured Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston's Mason Weaver and James Conrad, who are joined by the Monarch corporation's Houston Brooks (Corey Hawkins) and San (Tian Jeng), who tell them that Kong is not the only monster on Earth, showing them the nuclear blast that created Godzilla, along with cave paintings that feature King Ghidorah, Mothra and Rodan, along with a final painting that shows Godzilla and King Ghidorah fighting, which leads into Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Back in October, Warner Bros. and Legendary set up a Godzilla and King Kong writers room, which will be lead by Michael Dougherty and Zack Shields (Krampus), who will be writing the script for Godzilla: King of Monsters. Michael Dougherty also recently came aboard to direct, replacing Gareth Edwards, who directed Warner Bros. and Legendary's Godzilla, and, most recently, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Godzilla: King of Monsters, which is set for release on March 22, 2019, will then lead into Warner Bros. and Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong, which has been set for release on May 29, 2020. As of now, no other movies have been set for release on either of those dates.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. made his feature film debut in the critical and commercial hit Straight Outta Compton, playing his father, O'Shea Jackson, a.k.a. Ice Cube. Back in January, he won rave reviews for his performance in Ingrid Goes West, which stars Elizabeth Olsen, Aubrey Plaza, Pom Klementieff and Wyatt Russell, which is set for a theatrical release on August 4 through Neon. He is currently filming an action-thriller entitled Den of Thieves alongside Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber and 50 Cent. Production is slated to begin this June in Atlanta on Godzilla: King of Monsters.