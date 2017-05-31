Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch is joining Warner Bros.' Godzilla: King of Monsters. Yesterday it was announced that Adam Wingard is set to direct 2020's Godzilla Vs. Kong. Now King of Monsters, the movie that leads up to Godzilla Vs. King Kong, has added Middleditch to the growing cast as Variety reports. It is unclear what director Michael Dougherty (Krampus) and writer Zach Shields (Krampus) plan to do with the iconic monster, but it will definitely be a lot of destruction and an epic battle with other creatures vying for the title of King (or Queen). It has been confirmed that Legendary will bring Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghiodorah in for the melee.

Middleditch can also be heard as one of the voices in Captain Underpants, which comes out this weekend, and seen alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming Replicas. Middleditch did have a microscopic role in Kong: Skull Island as the voice of Jerry, who calls out Brie Larson's name. This will be Middleditch's first major role outside of his work as the neurotic weirdo Richard on HBO's Silicon Valley, though his character in Godzilla 2 has not yet been revealed. Middleditch will be joining Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Charles Dance, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Anthony Ramos, and Aisha Hinds.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be the third installment in the MonsterVerse, which also includes 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong Skull Island, and 2020's Godzilla Vs. King Kong. It had previously been announced that King of the Monsters would be released on June 18th, 2018, but that date has been pushed back until March 22nd of 2019 after losing original director Gareth Edwards. Edwards had intended for 2014's Godzilla to be a standalone movie, but monster madness set in and the movie exceeded expectations at the box office, leading Legendary to green light a sequel. To date, the MonsterVerse has earned over $1 billion dollars worldwide.

The news comes after the announcement that T.J. Miller will not be returning to Silicon Valley for season 5. Miller's departure had been rumored for weeks, but fans of HBO's hit comedy are definitely already feeling the loss of Erlich Bachman who was arguably one of the best characters on the show. His departure has also raised questions: how will Bachman exit? Will he die and if so, how will he die? We'll have to wait until the end of the currently running 4th season to find out, but my bet is on Jian-Yang concocting something accidentally to kill off his one-time mentor.

Godzilla: King of Monsters will come out on March 22nd, 2019 ahead of the release of Godzilla Vs. King Kong on May 22nd, 2020. Godzilla's universe is expanding and about to pit him up against some formidable foes. I guess it's obvious that he'll keep his crown after King of the Monsters, but who will win when he goes up against King Kong? That's the real question, well there's more, but maybe we can discuss those hard-hitting questions at a later date. Until then you can see Thomas Middleditch and T.J. Miller on Sunday nights starring in HBO's Silicon Valley.