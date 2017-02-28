After a relatively quiet few years in terms of news about the sequel to 2014's Godzilla, things have been heating up lately, and the movie is really taking shape. Recently, news broke that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is joining of the cast of Godzilla 2, with Kyle Chandler being tapped to play her dad. Now the family is rounded out as Legendary Pictures casts Vera Farmiga to play her mom.

Variety was the first to break the news that Vera Farmiga has joined the growing cast for Godzilla 2, which is officially titled Godzilla: King of Monsters. As far as returning cast members go, both Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen are expected to sit this one out, but Ken Watanabe is expected to return. According to this most recent report from Variety, he is the only cast member from the 2014 Godzilla that is expected to return for the sequel. For Vera Farmiga, this will be one of the first big-budget blockbusters she has ever starred in, despite the fact that she has had a very successful career up to this point. She starred in The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, but those didn't have the budget that something like Godzilla 2 will carry. Not to mention the massive monsters.

Director Gareth Edwards, who most recently helmed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for Disney and Lucasfilm, will not be returning to direct Godzilla: King of Monsters. Instead, it will be Trick 'r Treat and Krampus helmer Michael Dougherty taking over the reigns this time around. Michael Dougherty and Zack Shields were hired to write the script for Godzilla 2 before he was brought on to direct, but many started to speculate that Legendary would also look to him to fill the vacant director's chair, and that turned out to be correct. Dougherty was also brought on by the studio to head up the writer's room for their "MonsterVerse," which includes the upcoming Kong: Skull Island and will culminate in 2020 with Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Prior to the 2014 American reboot of Godzilla, the franchise had been laying dormant for a very long time. The 1998 Godzilla that starred Matthew Broderick and was directed by Roland Emmerich managed to kill any version of the legendary monster outside of Japan for quite some time. Thankfully, Gareth Edwards' Godzilla, though not loved by all, did well enough to get the franchise on track. Godzilla made a pretty impressive $529 million worldwide and that was more than enough to give the sequel a green light, but it just took a little longer to get going than fans would have liked. Still, better late than never.

Godzilla: King of Monsters is shaping up quite nicely, not only because all of the cast members who are being brought on board are very promising, but because it will also feature some more classic monsters from the Godzilla catalog. King Ghidorah, Mothra and Rodan are all expected to appear. Godzilla 2 will start shooting this summer in Atlanta with a release date set for May 22, 2019.