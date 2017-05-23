Godzilla 2 is finally shooting this summer after several years of impatient waiting. Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla divided fans, but it was successful at the box office and revived the franchise. It looks like director Mike Dougherty, who is taking over for the next installment, is looking to make some fans of the old-school Godzilla movies very happy. How, you may ask? Well, he is going to include some practical monster effects in Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Mike Dougherty took to his Twitter recently to answer some fan questions about the upcoming Godzilla sequel. Today, a fan asked with only a glimmer of hope if he was planning on including any practical monster effects in Godzilla 2. Dougherty didn't give a long-winded response, but he simply said, "yes." That is more than enough because now we know we will get to see some actual, physical creatures in Godzilla: King of Monsters, which will already give it a leg up on 2014's Godzilla.

A couple days ago, Mike Dougherty was also asked if the listing on IMDB that names Tom Woodruff Jr. to be working on the movie is legitimate. The director also confirmed that this is indeed true, which ties into the practical monster effects. For those who may not recognize the name, Tom Woodruff Jr. has a big history in monster movies, having played Pumpkinhead and a Xenomorph in some of the Alien movies. Behind-the-scenes, he has worked on practical effects on classics like Predator and Tremors. So he has a great resume for this kind of thing, which should help bring the classic monsters in Godzilla 2 to life in a big, fantastic way.

It wasn't made clear exactly how many of the effects in the new Godzilla movie will be practical, but there is plenty to work with. It is expected that Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah will all be making appearances in the movie as well, so there are several monsters that could receive the practical treatment. Spoilers for Kong: Skull Island. During a post-credit scene in that movie, which is part of the same universe as the new Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah were all teased. The monsters were all previously announced for the movie during Comic-Con 2014, and this all but confirmed that they will definitely be showing up in Godzilla 2, which is set to arrive on May 22, 2019. They will be bridging the gap until the King vs. King match on May 22, 2020, when Godzilla Vs. Kong comes out.

Legendary Pictures has been pretty successful with their MonsterVerse so far, with Godzilla kicking things off in 2014. That movie brought in a solid $529 million worldwide, but Kong: Skull Island managed to best that, grossing $565 million this year. Assuming Godzilla: King of the Monsters can deliver the goods, and what we're hearing makes us think it will, that could mean that Godzilla Vs. Kong will be a monster hit for the studio in a few years. Maybe that means we'll get to see some practical monsters in that movie as well? We'll have to see how it goes in Godzilla 2.