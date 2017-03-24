Back in January, fans got their first look at Toho's first ever Godzilla anime movie, which is slated for release in Japan later this year. Earlier this month, Netflix picked up the streaming rights to this movie, which will be released theatrically in Japan before debuting worldwide on the popular streaming service. Today we have a new poster for this highly-anticipated anime movie, which doesn't give us a glimpse at Godzilla himself, but we do get to to see this futuristic world. We also have new concept art and the official synopsis.

The last summer of the 20th century. On that day, the human race realized that they were not the only ruler of the planet earth. The emergence of gigantic monsters "kaiju" and the ultimate existence that even can destroy the kaijus, Godzilla. After half-century of the war against the kaijus, the human race repeatedly defeated and decided to escape from the earth. Then finally in the year 2048, only people who were chosen by the artificial intelligence under the control of the central government went on board the interstellar immigrant ship Aratrum and left for the "Cetus: Planet Tau e" which was 11.9 light years away from the earth. But the environmental condition difference between the earth and Tau e, which took 20 years to reach, was far exceeded the predicted value, and there was no way to survive for the human race.

A young man named Haruo is on board of the immigrant ship. His parents were killed by Godzilla right front of him when he was 4, since then, he has been thinking about only going back to the earth and killing Godzilla for 20 years. Since there is no hope for immigration to other planets, the "Return to the Earth" group including Haruo becomes the mainstream in the ship as its living condition is getting worse, then they decide to try the long distance hyperspace navigation. However, 20,000 years have already passed when they finally arrive the earth, and it becomes a totally unknown world dominated by an ecosystem topped by Godzilla. Can the human race take the earth back, and the fate of Haruo will be...?

Netflix, the world's leading Internet television network, announced earlier this month that the streaming service has teamed with Toho and leading Japanese anime movie studio Polygon Pictures (Knights of Sidonia, BLAME!), directors Kobun Shizuno (Knights of Sidonia, Detective Conan), and Hiroyuki Seshita (AJIN: Demi-Human, BLAME!) for Godzilla: Monster Planet, which has a screenplay from acclaimed anime writer Gen Urobuchi (Psycho-Pass, Madoka Magika). Netflix has also revealed the star-studded voice cast who will be bringing the film to life, led by Yuki Kaji (Attack on Titan, AJIN: Demi-Human), Takahiro Sakurai (AJIN: Demi-Human, BLAME!), Tomokazu Sugita (Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure), Junichi Suwabe (Nodame Cantabile, Prince of Tennis), Kana Hanazawa (BLAME!, Psycho-Pass) and Mamoru Miyano (AJIN: Demi-Human, The Seven Deadly Sins).

Godzilla: Monster Planet is set to be the latest addition to the growing slate of Netflix original anime content exclusively available to audiences around the world. Other Netflix exclusive anime titles include AJIN: Demi-Human, Kuromukuro, Magi: Adventure of Sinbad, Blame!, Gantz: O, Little Witch Academia, Cyborg 009 Call of Justice and Perfect Bones. Take a look at this promo art and concept art for Godzilla: Monster Planet below.