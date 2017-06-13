We still have a couple of years to wait until Godzilla: King of Monsters brings the king back to the big screen in live-action. But in the meantime, how about a sweet sounding, absolutely crazy anime Godzilla movie? That's exactly what we're getting with Godzilla: Monster Planet, which is being released in Japan later this year theatrically and will arrive on Netflix for those of us in the U.S. Now the first poster for the first ever anime Godzilla movie has arrived and, though pretty minimal, it is really rad.

The Godzilla: Monster Planet Twitter account revealed the poster, which features the famed kaiju, looking quite similar to his live-action 2014 version, all in black and white. As opposed to the original version of Godzilla, this is much more bulky, massive and imposing. Not to say that Godzilla wasn't always imposing, but this thing is just too huge to be reckoned with. What is perhaps most interesting is that this poster is starkly different than the first wave of art that was released for Godzilla: Monster Planet, which was very colorful, if also quite bleak.

Godzilla: Monster Planet sounds appropriately trippy, as an anime featuring the King of the Monsters should. The story will center on a world that was ravaged by man's war with the Kaiju that lasted half a century. With Earth ruled by monsters, the humans decide to escape it and make for a planet called Tau e. Only those selected by an advanced A.I. are allowed to go to the planet. After a 20-year journey to the planet, the humans on the journey find out that Tau e isn't the habitable saving grace they thought it was. So the humans must make a risky return to Earth, only to find that 20,000 years have actually passed, because of hyperspace travel and some fancy anime movie science, and now the planet is ruled by Godzilla in a fierce new ecosystem.

This is quite a bit different than what Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have going on with their MonsterVerse right now. 2014's Godzilla divided some fans, but did well enough at the box office. Whether or not you like the more grounded direction of the current, American live-action franchise, those who like their Godzilla movies to be on the weird side will probably be delighted by the prospect of Godzilla: Monster Planet. It certainly doesn't hurt anything that those with a Netflix subscription can watch it for free later this year.

Godzilla: Monster Planet is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshit and, probably most importantly, is being produced by Toho, the company who originated the Godzilla franchise. They did a great job with Shin Godzilla, aka Godzilla: Resurgence last year, so there is no reason to think this will be anything but great. We'll see once the trailer drops. For now, you can check out the Godzilla: Monster Planet poster for yourself below.