We still have to wait until 2019 for a new live-action Godzilla movie, but that doesn't mean we're not going to have any new monster action while we wait. Toho, the company behind the original 1954 Godzilla, is releasing the first ever anime version of the King of the Monsters later this year, which is going to give us a version of the legendary kaiju that we've never seen before. Now, the first full-length trailer for Godzilla: Monster Planet has arrived, and it looks like anime is going to work very well for the franchise.

Toho Animation unveiled the new trailer for Godzilla: Monster Planet ahead of the movie's debut on Netflix later this year. The studio had previously released a very brief teaser, but it didn't give us any of what we really want to see; full blown Godzilla destruction. Even though this trailer makes us wait for it, we do get to see the new version of the King of the Monsters in his full glory, and it is really worth the build up. Outside of seeing some monster goodness, this trailer is absolutely action-packed and makes it look like this movie is going to keep the tempo up.

Godzilla: Monster Planet centers on a world that has been ravaged by man's war with the monsters that lasted half a century. With Earth now ruled by monsters, the humans decide to escape and make for a planet called Tau e. Only those selected by an advanced A.I. are allowed to go to the planet. After a 20-year journey, the humans find out that Tau e isn't what they thought it was, which puts them in a bad spot. The humans must make a risky return to Earth, only to find that 20,000 years have actually passed, sort of like the original Planet of the Apes. Only, instead of talking apes, the planet is ruled by Godzilla in a fierce new ecosystem.

Unfortunately, the trailer doesn't have English subtitles, but you can still get a sense of what this movie is going to be. Considering how long the Godzilla franchise has been around, it is pretty surprising that we have never seen an anime version prior to this. Better late than never. Especially considering that Godzilla: Monster Planet will be available on Netflix, making it very easy for fans to watch once it finally drops. Netflix has yet to announce an official release date.

Godzilla: Monster Planet is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshit and will be released in Japan later this year before arriving on Netflix. Toho also released a brand new poster for the movie, which features the tagline, "Who will be ruined, Human or Godzilla?" A good question, especially if you're one of the poor humans who has to try and contend with the King. Be sure to check out the new poster and trailer for the first ever Godzilla animated movie for yourself below.