Have you been looking for some monster action to help hold you over until Godzilla 2 arrives? It looks like this could do the trick. Godzilla: Monster Planet, the first ever Godzilla anime in the history of the legendary monster, is just around the corner. The movie is going to debut first in Japan, before arriving on Netflix, for those of us who don't live there. Now, a brand new trailer for the movie has arrived online, giving us our best look yet at this new take on the King of the Monsters.

This isn't the first trailer we've seen for Godzilla: Monster Planet, but it's easily the one most likely to get fans interested. It not only gives a better idea of what to expect, but we get a whole lot of Godzilla action. This bulky version of the legendary kaiju looks to take more inspiration from the 2014 live-action version, but it looks great in anime form. Plus, we get to see Godzilla wrecking shop and breathing fire. There's also a bunch of crazy, advanced technology, robots and a pretty jarring but kind of awesome music cue.

In Godzilla: Monster Planet, the world has been ravaged by man's war with the monsters, which lasted half a century. Earth is now ruled by monsters, so the humans decide to escape and make for a planet called Tau e. An advanced A.I. selects which humans are allowed to go to the planet. After a 20-year journey, the humans find out that Tau e isn't what they thought it was, which puts them in a precarious situation. The humans must make a risky return to Earth, only to find that 20,000 years have actually passed since they first left. Now, the planet is ruled by Godzilla in a fierce new ecosystem.

Godzilla: Monster Planet is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshit. The movie features a voice cast that includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa and Tomokazu Sugita. Since this trailer isn't dubbed, we get to hear them as they're going to be featured in the movie. It's unclear at this time if Netflix will have a dubbed version of the movie, but it's likely they'll just offer subtitles and keep the actual voice performances as is.

If all goes well, this will be the first in a trilogy of anime Godzilla movies. This trailer reveals that the movie is set to debut on November 17 in Japan. The movie isn't supposed to arrive on Netflix until after its theatrical run, so we likely won't see it on the streaming service until December at the earliest. Be sure to check out the new Godzilla: Monster Planet trailer, courtesy of the Toho Animation YouTube channel, for yourself below.