After years of making a name for himself as a respected director of low-budget thrillers, filmmaker Adam Wingard will be tackling two iconic monsters next. The filmmaker has come aboard to helm Warner Bros. and Legendary's highly-anticipated monster battle Godzilla vs. Kong, which will bring together the studios' Godzilla and King Kong franchises. This move comes just a few months after the studios finalized a writers room to generate ideas for this film, Godzilla: King of Monsters and other potential movies.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news today that the filmmaker has finalized his deal with Warner Bros. and Legendary. While it isn't clear exactly which writer will be working on the script for Godzilla vs. Kong, the project will come out of this talented writers room lead by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise). The other writers in this room include Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, (Star Trek 4), Lindsey Beer (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Cat Vasko (Queen of the Air), T.S. Nowlin (Maze Runner franchise, Pacific Rim: Uprising) and J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5).

We haven't heard anything about the project since last May, when the studios set a May 29, 2020 release date for this epic adventure, which brings Godzilla and Kong together, although the studios later pushed it up a week to May 22, 2020. As of now, only an untitled Marvel movie on May 1, 2020 and Warner Bros.' Scooby on May 15, 2020 are slated to open in that month. No plot details have been released for Godzilla vs. Kong quite yet, although it will be interesting to see how the time gap between Kong: Skull Island, which was set in the 1970s, and Godzilla: King of Monsters, which is believed to be set in present day, is handled.

The post-credit scene for Kong: Skull Island featured Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston's characters in a Monarch interrogation room, where they are shown the nuclear blast that created the monster known as Godzilla, along with a number of cave drawings featuring the iconic monsters King Ghidorah, Mothra and Rodan, who have long been confirmed to be part of Godzilla: King of Monsters. Still, there is no indication of how this sizable gap in time will be bridged, which could possibly happen during a post-credit scene in the upcoming Godzilla: King of Monsters, which is currently in production and stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown. Still, since Godzilla was already established as being created in the 1970s, after the events of Kong: Skull Island, it's possible that this Godzilla vs. Kong battle could take place in that time frame.

Aside from the May 2020 release date and this new director, nothing much else is known about Godzilla Vs Kong. Now that a director has been chosen, hopefully new details will be revealed, although it also isn't clear if the writers room has even started churning out ideas for this epic adventure yet. Adam Wingard made his feature directorial debut a decade ago with 2007's Home Sick and Pop Skull, which he followed up with the critically-acclaimed 2010 thriller A Horrible Way to Die. In 2011, he released Autoerotic and What Fun We're Having, which he followed up with segments on V/H/S/, The ABCs of Death and V/H/S/2, along with another critically-acclaimed thriller, You're Next, in 2013. He most recently directed The Guest and last year's Blair Witch, and his next film, an adaptation of the iconic manga Death Note, will be debuting through the Netflix streaming service on August 25.