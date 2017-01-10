The Weinstein Company has released a new red band trailer for its upcoming drama Gold, which was initially slated to hit theaters on Christmas Day, before the studio pushed it to January 27. The film still did receive a limited awards-season qualifying run, with the film's title song "Gold," by Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse, receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song. While we'll have to wait and see if it's nominated for any other awards at the Oscars or any other awards ceremonies, this age-restrictive trailer gives us a frenetic look inside this fast-paced world of gold prospecting.

Gold is the epic tale of one man's pursuit of the American dream, to discover gold. Starring Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells, a prospector desperate for a lucky break, he teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on an journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Getting the gold was hard, but keeping it would be even harder, sparking an adventure through the most powerful boardrooms of Wall Street. The film is inspired by a true story. The Weinstein Company's Gold will now go up against Sony's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and A Dog's Purpose on January 27.

Directed by Stephen Gaghan, the film stars Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramirez and Bryce Dallas Howard, with a diverse supporting cast as well. The film also stars Toby Kebbell, Rachael Taylor, Bruce Greenwood, Corey Stoll, Craig T. Nelson, Stacey Keach and Timothy Simons. The film is written by Patrick Massett & John Zinman. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Nozik served as producers alongside Massett, Zinman and McConaughey.

This project has been in development for quite some time, with Christian Bale circling the project at one point back in 2011. The film marks the return of Stephen Gaghan, who directs his first film in over a decade, since his 2005 dramatic thriller Syriana. He also directed TV movies such as Metro and White City in the intervening years, while also serving as a writer on the hit video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

This film is also the latest endeavor in Matthew McConaughey's so-called "McConaissance" over the past few years. He's also coming off two animated hit movies, Sing and Kubo and the Two Strings, along with last year's historical drama The Free State of Jones. The "McConaissance" could reach its peak this summer though, when the actor stars as the iconic Randall Flagg, a.k.a. The Man in Black, alongside Idris Elba's Roland Deschain, a.k.a. The Gunslinger, in Sony's The Dark Tower adaptation. Take a look at the red band trailer for Gold, which does feature R-rated language.