Andy Serkis was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he read 2 of Donald Trump's tweets as his Lord of the Rings character Gollum. Serkis was on the show to promote War for the Planet of the Apes, which hits theaters this Friday and may be the last time that we see the actor playing the revolutionary leader Caesar after 6 years and 3 movies. Colbert, a huge Lord of the Rings fan asked Andy Serkis if he could read a few tweets from Trump in the character of Caesar or Gollum and without flinching, the actor jumped up into his famous crouching Gollum pose, ready to read said tweets.

The video comes to us via The Late Show's official YouTube account and the look of pure delight on Stephen Colbert's face as Andy Serkis reads the tweets in Gollum's voice is hard to look away from. The tremendous reading is from a message that Donald Trump tweeted out on June 13th, 2017 at 3:53 A.M. about his disdain for the so called "fake media."

Gollum reads Trump's tweet so perfectly you'd think it was an actual quote from the Lord of the Rings. Gollum explains.

"The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!"

Serkis nails each part as Gollum, emphasizing the word "fake" with spite and bile while the word sad sounds perfectly Gollum. The reading of Trump's sensational tweets is nothing new, as Mark Hamill started reading the tweets as the Joker earlier this year after comedian Patton Oswalt put the idea out into the universe. Both actors do tremendous jobs, maybe the best jobs that anyone has ever seen in the history of television while reading the bigly tweets from the guy in the oval office. Trump probably has yet to see the impression as he tweeted today that he doesn't watch much TV because he's too busy working and presumably playing golf or tweeting out presidential things.

It's not clear if Donald Trump is a fan of Lord of the Rings or Gollum, but he has made it known that he was a big fan of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, specifically Tom Hardy's portrayal of Bane. Trump liked the movie so much that he decided to take a few lines right from Bane's mouth for his inauguration speech earlier this year, adding another Batman villain's voice into the mix because one isn't enough. Who can blame him? Bane was bigly in that movie and definitely not a loser.

Andy Serkis did a terrific job reading Donald Trump's tweets as Gollum, but in the 2nd tweet he couldn't figure out what "covfefe" meant, which was sad. Mark Hamill's Joker bits are great and all, but good luck getting Gollum's voice out of your head when you read Trump tweets from now on. Check out Serkis promoting War for the Planet of the Apes and reading tweets as Gollum in the video below. If you want to just watch the tweets, go to the 3:30 mark in the video.