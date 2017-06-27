A24 Films has released the first trailer and poster for their upcoming crime drama Good Time, which teams up the critically acclaimed filmmakers the Safdie Brothers with Robert Pattinson. After Good Time debuted to widespread critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Fesitval last month, where it received a six-minute standing ovation following its world premiere, A24 has set this crime drama for a late summer release, which could find an audience thanks to the star power of Robert Pattinson. For those who primarily know the actor for his Twilight days, this role seems as far removed from that vampire character as any he has played since then.

A24 Films has not only released the first trailer, but also a new poster that showcases some of the critical accolades this film has been getting out of the Cannes Film Festival last month. The Safdie brothers' exhilarating New York thriller stars Robert Pattinson in a headlong rush into crime and chaos. The overwhelmingly positive reactions out of the Cannes Film Festival mark a thrilling turn for the filmmakers and a career-defining performance for Pattinson.

While we don't learn a whole lot about Robert Pattinson's character Consantine "Connie" Nikas from this trailer, we do find out right away that his brother Nick, portrayed by one of the directors, Benny Safdie has been in some sort of program that he is forced to attend, and he's not supposed to be there, although something happens and he gets arrested, thrown in Riker's Island. The story follows Connie's twisted odyssey through the city's underworld in an increasingly desperate attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one night, Connie finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.

The trailer also features brief glimpses at supporting cast members Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh, although very little is seen and revealed about their characters. Benny Safdie and Joshua Safdie direct from a screenplay written by Joshua Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who also co-wrote the director's first two feature films, 2010's Daddy Longlegs and 2015's Heaven Knows What. He is also co-writing the script for the next Safdie Brothers feature film, Uncut Gems, which has Jonah Hill attached to star and Martin Scorsese attached to executive produce.

A24 Films has set an August 11, 2017 release date for Good Time, although it is slated to debut in limited release. Also opening in wide release that day is New Line Cinema's Annabelle: Creation, Lionsgate's The Glass Castle and Open Road Films' The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature. Debuting in a limited platform release that weekend is the Neon comedy Ingrid Goes West, Roadside Attractions' The Only Boy Living in New York and IFC's The Trip to Spain. Take a look at the first trailer and poster below for Good Time.