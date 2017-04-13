Fox Searchlight has announced today that its upcoming biopic Goodbye Christopher Robin has been given a November 10 release date, while unveiling the first four photos. It's possible that the first trailer and poster may be coming any day, but until then, the studio has released the first look at Domhnall Gleeson as author A.A. Milne, Margot Robbie as his wife Daphne and Will Tilston as his young son, the real Christopher Robin. This biopic shows how the author's family life helped inspired the iconic Winnie the Pooh character.

Goodbye Christopher Robin gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books, the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

The supporting cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Mary Brown, Geraldine Somerville as Lady O, Alex Lawther as the Older Christopher Robin, Stephen Campbell Moore as Ernest, Nico Mirallegro as Cooper, Vicki Pepperdine as Betty, Richard McCabe as Rupert and Shaun Dingwall as Alfred. Simon Curtis (My Week With Marilyn) directs this biopic from a screenplay by Frank Cottrell Bryce (The Railway Man) and Simon Vaughan (Ripper Street). Steve Christian (Belle) produces alongside Damian Jones (The Iron Lady)

Fox Searchlight Pictures has also handed out a November 10 release date for this upcoming biopic, which puts this period drama right in the midst of some stiff competition. The movie will go up against Paramount's comedy sequel Daddy's Home 2, along with 20th Century Fox's Red Sparrow and Sony's animated movie The Star. One week earlier, Marvel will roll out its superhero sequel Thor: Ragnarok on November 3, which has been garnering plenty of buzz following the debut of the first trailer. Also arriving on November 3 is STX's comedy sequel A Bad Moms Christmas and Paramount's crime comedy Suburbicon, while Warner Bros.' Justice League and Lionsgate's Wonder both arrive a week after Goodbye Christopher Robin, on November 17.

While it most certainly won't be ready in time to compete with Goodbye Christopher Robin, there is a similar project that Disney is developing as well. The studio is developing a live action Christopher Robin movie, which has Marc Forster (Finding Neverland) attached to direct. This project will follow the fictional Christopher Robin character as an adult, a businessman whose work always comes before his wife and daughter, whose life is turned upside down when Winnie the Pooh comes back into his life. It isn't known when that film will be ready to hit theaters. Take a look at the first photos from Goodbye Christopher Robin, in theaters November 10.