Four months after the first Goon 2 trailer debuted, the second trailer has finally arrived with even more footage from this bloody hockey sequel. Seann William Scott returns to reprise his role as Doug Glatt from the 2012 cult classic comedy Goon, with Liev Schreiber, Alison Pill, Kim Coates and Marc-Andre Grondin reprising their roles from the original as well. This trailer shows that Doug Glatt will have to make a major change if he wants to survive as a hockey player.

A lockout has brought a crew of new players to the Halifax Highlanders, but there's a notable omission from the line-up, and that's none other than Doug "The Thug" Glatt. The enforcer has been sidelined by one too many hits, is married with a baby on the way, and has a new job as an insurance salesman. But when rival Anders Cain becomes the Highlanders captain, and new ownership threatens to tear the team apart, 'The Thug' is forced back into action.

The Canadian website Bar Down debuted the trailer, after airing on the Canadian network TSN Sports last night. Also returning is Jay Baruchel as Doug's friend Pat, with the actor also making his directorial debut with this sequel, while also co-writing the script with Jesse Chabot. New additions to the cast include Kurt Russell's son, Wyatt Russell, who plays new enforcer Anders Cain, Elisha Cuthbert as Mary and T.J. Miller as sports anchor Chad Bailey.

TSN Sports anchor James Duthie also plays himself in the film, as Chad Bailey's broadcasting partner, and the network has also debuted a brief preview of TSN's show Sports Desk, which gives a sneak preview at James Duthie and T.J. Miller's dynamic behind the desk. The film has been set for release on March 17 in Canada, but it isn't clear when this sports sequel may debut in the United States. Also opening in North America on March 17 is Disney's highly-anticipated Beauty and the Beast, along with High Top Releasing's The Belko Experiment.

The original movie Goon wasn't exactly a box office smash hit, earning just $4.1 million domestically and $6.4 million worldwide, although the production budget was not disclosed. However, the film was quite a big hit with critics, scoring an impressive 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While we wait for more on Goon: Last of the Enforcers, take a look at the latest trailer below.