Momentum Pictures has released the third trailer for Goon 2: Last of the Enforcers, along with a new poster, which brings back Doug Glatt (Seann William Scott) and his outlandish friend Pat (Jay Baruchel), with Baruchel making his directorial debut here. It's been five long years since the original Goon debuted and became a sports cult classic. Now we finally get to see the next chapter of the Doug Glatt saga, with a few more familiar faces returning, along with some new characters as well. After an exclusive Canadian release earlier this year, Goon: Last of the Enforcers is getting ready to hit American theaters this fall.

Entertainment Weekly debuted this trailer and the new poster for Goon 2, following the first two trailers that debuted in November 2016 and in February 2017, respectively. At that time, though, only the Canadian release had been announced, with the sequel hitting theaters on March 17 in Canada. Momentum Pictures has come aboard to distribute the film in the U.S., debuting stateside on September 1, when it will also be released in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. As of now, Goon 2 will be going up against STX Entertainment's Renegades and Lionsgate Premiere's action-thriller Unlocked on September 1, with The Weinstein Company's animated feature Leap debuting a few days earlier on August 30.

After one too many injuries, hockey enforcer Doug Glatt (Seann William Scott) is forced to give up his aspirations of going to the big show and settle into a buttoned down career as an insurance salesman at the urging of his pregnant wife Eva (Alison Pill). Meanwhile, there are big changes brewing for the Halifax Highlanders. A pro lockout has reunited old teammates and brought a crew of new players to the bench. But when Doug's nemesis, Anders Cain, is made captain of the Highlanders and new ownership threatens to tear his team apart, Doug is compelled back into action.

Ignoring the wishes of wife Eva, Doug heads to the rink, discovering an unlikely training partner in fellow retired enforcer and one-time arch rival, Ross "The Boss" Rhea (Liev Schreiber). Together with grit, passion and unrivaled loyalty, they will grind out one last chance to do what they do best...protect their team. Marc Andre Grondin also reprises his role as Xavier LaFlamme, along with Kim Coates as Highlanders coach Ronnie Hortense. They're joined by new cast members Wyatt Russell as Anders Cain, Callum Keith Rennie as Hyrum Cain and Elisha Cuthbert as Mary.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at T.J. Miller, who will play Chad Bailey, a sports anchor at the Canadian network TSN Sports, alongside real-life TSN anchor James Duthie as his broadcast partner. Jay Baruchel directs Goon: Last of the Enforcers from a script he co-wrote with Jesse Chabot, who served as an associate producer on the first Goon and makes his feature writing debut with this sequel. Take a look at the new trailer and poster below for Goon: Last of the Enforcers.