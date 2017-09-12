Goonies never say die! And while we'll probably never get Goonies 2, stars Corey Feldman, Sean Astin and Jonathan Ke Quan have never given up hope. The trio reunited for a special anniversary dinner last night. And Corey Feldman shared an image from the great Goonies feast on his official CDogg Instagram. In the photo, you can see what became of the kids who once went searching for the lost treasure of One-Eyed Willie.

"cdogg22#GOONIE DINNER! HERE I AM LAST NITE CATCHING UP W FORMER CAST M8S, @seanastin & Jonathan Ke Quan. #LOVELY #NEVERSAYDIE #30thanniversary

Corey Feldman and Sean Astin have been the biggest champions of getting The Goonies 2 made. Original director Richard Donner confirmed the movie was moving forward way back in 2014. But ever since then, all we've ever heard about the project has mostly added up to wishful thinking.

We spoke with Corey Feldman earlier this year, as he set out on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album Angelic 2 the Core. While Corey Feldman still hopes Goonies 2 will happen, he believes the project is dead. And that it won't ever be revived for one sole reason. The cast won't come back if Richard Donner doesn't direct. But that won't stop those at Warner Bros. from rebooting the title as a viable franchise. Says Feldman about why Goonies 2 probably won't ever happen.

"Richard Donner is 87 years old. And it's like, no one really wants to make it without him. He's the driving force behind it. He says it's still alive. But as we all know...When you get to that age, things slow down quite a bit. There is a big possibility that he might not want to keep driving it. So, I think without him, it doesn't happen. And every day that passes, that he doesn't do it, there is less and less chance that it is ever going to happen at all."

While fans get very excited about decade old sequels to favorite movies, none of them have ever faired that well once released. Just look at what happened with Ghostbusters and this year's Alien: Covenant. That's the last thing Feldman wants to see happen with The Goonies, and would rather leave the legacy alone than make a bad sequel.

"It could have a very bad backlash! At the end of the day, and I have said this before, the only way a Goonies sequel happens, and is forgivable to the fan base...Is if it is done right. And what does that look like? Obviously I don't know. Because I'm not Steven Spielberg, I'm not Richard Donner, I'm not Chris Columbus. Those are the guys that make this decision. I know that they are all geniuses. And I implore nothing but the highest levels of respect and trust for their process and what they do. If, at the time, they want my opinion, I will certainly be happy to give it to them."

Co-star Martha Plimpton, who was unable to make it to the reunion dinner last night, shared similar thoughts to Feldman when she was interviewed earlier this year. She doesn't think a sequel will ever happen. She had this to say.

""I wish I had an answer for you, but I can tell you that I really wouldn't expect it. It's been teased for decades and I don't think it's going to happen. At least, as far as I know. I think [director] Dick Donner, who is a brilliantly funny man, likes to torture us all with the prospect. I believe it's his revenge for having been tortured by all of us for 6 months in 1984."

At least we have photos like this to keep us entertained. And to keep hope alive. The Goonies never die! That is a very true statement. They just get older, and less adventuresome, and would rather settle in for a quiet dinner than be stuck with an octopus in a cave. Take a look as some of your favorite Goonies unite.