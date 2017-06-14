Josh Brolin is Brand Walsh from The Goonies again in an awesome photo he shared on Social Media. Josh Brolin was invited to an 80s-themed costume party and had a hard time deciding who/what he should be until his wife stepped in. Brolin seems to be everywhere these days. The Oscar nominated actor was recently on the MCU Avengers: Infinity War set in Atlanta doing motion-capture work for his portrayal of super villain Thanos the Mad Titan. It was also recently announced that Brolin will be joining Deadpool 2 to play Cable. Brolin has been in the gym pumping iron to get superhero ready, teasing all of the aforementioned news through his Instagram page.

Earlier this week Brolin took to his Instagram page to share his self-referencing costume for an 80s themed costume party. Brolin posted a picture of him in his full Goonies gear as Brand Walsh, complete with red bandana, blue workout shorts over grey sweats, muscle tee, and of course a chest expander. Richard Donner's Goonies came out in 1985 and Brolin still looks like Brand or maybe what Brand's dad should have looked like, in other words, he looks pretty damn good for reprising a character from 32 years ago.

Brolin was tinkering with the idea of going as former Black Flag singer Henry Rollins (Henry Brollins?), 80's pop star Boy George, or even a Gremlin until his wife stepped in with the idea of "embracing your past." Henry Brollins would have been a pretty good costume for the newly buff Brolin and he probably could have gotten away with wearing a lot less as Rollins was partial to performing in just tiny shorts and tattoos back in the day. Boy George would also have been pretty interesting, but that one seems like a lot of work. A buff Gremlin could have been pretty cool too, though, but it's safe to say that Brolin went with the best idea for this party.

Brolin isn't the only former Goonie in the news recently. Cory Feldman is still hard at work promoting his new musical endeavor and Sean Astin just finished filming season 2 of Netflix's wildly popular Stranger Things, a show that owes quite a bit to the 1985 Goonies. Elsewhere, Jeff Cohen aka Chunk, paid tribute to Goonies director Richard Donner in Los Angeles. Cohen told the story of his childhood and how Donner became a father figure for him and even paid for the former Goonie's college tuition, paving the way for his very successful legal career.

While a Goonies sequel is more than likely out of the question at this time, there's still plenty of Goonies to go around. Brolin's portrayal of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on May 18th, 2018 and Brolin's portrayal of Cable in Deadpool 2 will hit theaters in June of that year. Make sure to check out Brolin's 80s costume party time machine below. Maybe even head over to Cory Feldman's Bandcamp page and hook him up with a few streams if you feel so inclined.