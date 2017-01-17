Sony Pictures has set a January 26, 2018 release date for their family-friendly adventure sequel Goosebumps 2. As of now, the sequel has no direct competition on its new release date, but it will be sandwiched between a few heavy hitters in the early months of 2018. Opening a few weeks earlier on January 12, 2018 is Sony's Bad Boys For Life, 20th Century Fox's The Maze Runner: Death Cure and Paramount's Sherlock Gnomes. Opening on February 2, 2018 is Sony's Slenderman, with Universal's Fifty Shades Freed and 20th Century Fox's Predator following on February 9, 2018.

Exhibitor Relations broke the release date news but no further details have been released at this time. Back in April, we reported that Rob Letterman, who directed the original Goosebumps, is returning to the helm, with original writer Darren Lemke coming aboard to write the sequel script. Jack Black, who starred as author R.L. Stine in the original Goosebumps adaptation, is expected to reprise his role, but no other cast members have been confirmed at this time. Now that a release date is in place, perhaps we'll learn more about the cast soon.

The original Goosebumps followed a teenager named Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette), who is upset about moving from the big city to a small town with his mother (Amy Ryan). He finds a silver lining when he meets the beautiful girl, Hannah (Odeya Rush), living right next door. But every silver lining has a cloud, and Zach's comes when he learns that Hannah has a mysterious dad who is revealed to be R. L. Stine (Jack Black), the author of the bestselling Goosebumps series. It turns out that there is a reason why Stine is so strange... he is a prisoner of his own imagination - the monsters that his books made famous are real, and Stine protects his readers by keeping them locked up in their books. When Zach unintentionally unleashes the monsters from their manuscripts and they begin to terrorize the town, it's suddenly up to Stine, Zach, and Hannah to get all of them back in the books where they belong.

Goosebumps earned $80 million at the domestic box office and $150 million worldwide, from a $58 million budget. The supporting cast includes Ken Marino, Jillian Bell, Steven Krueger, E. Roger Mitchell and Ryan Lee, but there hasn't been any confirmation yet that these actors, and the rest of the cast, will come back alongside Jack Black. We first heard about this Goosebumps sequel back in September 2015, a month before the original Goosebumps hit theaters. That report claimed Dylan Minnette and Odeya Rush are said to be contracted for a number of future sequels, but that has never been confirmed by the studio.

This project will mark the fourth collaboration between director Rob Letterman and actor Jack Black. They first teamed up in the 2004 animated adventure Shark Tale, with the director enlisting the star once again for his live-action feature debut, Gulliver's Travels before they worked on Goosebumps. Rob Letterman also recently came aboard to direct a new Dungeons & Dragons theatrical remake, but it remains to be seen how long that will take to come together. Take a look at Exhibitor Relations' tweet announcing the Goosebumps 2 release date.