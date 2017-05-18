Goosebumps 2 was announced earlier this year and we now have an official title as well as promo art to share. The R.L. Stine Goosebumps book series was adapted into a blockbuster movie in 2015 and was a modest success. Now Sony has announced the subtitle of the sequel via new promotional art that Coming Soon has revealed and it's entitled Goosebumps: Horrorland, which is the title of Stine's Goosebumps spin-off series. Goosebumps: Horrorland is loosely based off of the 16th book in the original series, One Day at Horrorland and the 13th book in the Goosebumps 2000 Return to Horrorland.

Goosebumps: Horrorland was initially due to be released in January of 2018, but has been pushed back until September 2018 for unknown reasons, but leads one to believe that a fall release near Halloween would make perfect sense. While it's just speculation at the moment, it appears that Horrorland will follow the structures of Stine's Horrorland spin-off series, allowing monsters to come back and overlap through the two different series. And obviously it seems that the sequel will take place in an amusement park, potentially named Horrorland. Again this is all speculation as there are no official announcements regarding plot points or new characters being introduced.

At the end of the first Goosebumps movie, the monsters from Stine's series are returned to the worlds of their respective books. Stine, played by Jack Black ends up working in the high school of his new friend Zach Cooper where he rewrites Hannah back into existence. In a plot twist, Stine's typewriter starts to type all by itself, revealing that the Invisible Boy is still loose and writing new stories that can possibly terrorize the town again. There is also an overgrown park near where the main characters live; this could end up being Horrorland.

Stine's incredibly successful series of children's horror books started in 1992 and in 1996 the series accounted for 15% of publisher Scholastic's total annual revenue. The wildly massive Goosebumps has been on the New York Times bestseller list multiple times and went on to top book sales charts all over the world while being translated in many different languages. Tim Burton originally signed on to make a possible Goosebumps movie in 1998, but that project never got off of the ground due to a lack of a suitable script and apparently not being able to agree on which monster to feature. The first movie helped bring a wider appreciation to the series while introducing new readers to Stine's works of humor and horror as well as pleasing old fans of the series who are now young adults.

We're still a long ways out from any official teasers or trailers, but hopefully we'll see something by this fall to wet fans appetites. In the meantime, there are always the books, specifically the Horrorland spin-offs to get into and dissect as well as the first movie. Goosebumps: Horrorland will hit theaters on September 21st, 2018. Checkout the official promo image below.